Panthers rookie Monroe Freeling hit with most brutal NFL welcome imaginable

The Carolina Panthers will give first-round pick Monroe Freeling a real shot at winning the starting left tackle job over the summer. Given the investment in the No. 19 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, he may even be the slight frontrunner over veteran free-agent signing Rasheed Walker.

Freeling has all the size, length, and athleticism one could look for. He's immensely gifted. A little extra polish could see him become a franchise cornerstone on the blind side. What that means for Ikem Ekwonu's status is anyone's guess, but the Panthers are all about putting the team first under general manager Dan Morgan.

And if Freeling does take the No. 1 left tackle spot immediately, a daunting start to his professional career awaits.

Carolina Panthers rookie Monroe Freeling must be ready for an early-season gauntlet

Every game is difficult. But if Freeling was hoping for a light introduction to life as an NFL tackle, the official schedule release confirmed the opposite. And it promises to be a baptism of fire in no uncertain terms.

First up is the Chicago Bears, which means Freeling will be seeing a lot of Montez Sweat. While his sack numbers aren't exactly elite, his relentless power and push off the snap could cause significant problems for the Georgia product if he cannot counteract the veteran's skill set.

Next, it's a trip to the Atlanta Falcons, where the first-round duo of Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. will be waiting. Both should be better after their rookie flashes, though the latter may be in line for a suspension from the league after his off-field incident this offseason.

Week 3 will take things up a notch for Freeling, to put it mildly.

The Panthers travel to Cleveland to face the Browns. That means the NFL's all-time single-season sack leader, two-time AP Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-Pro, and future first ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Myles Garrett will be in his path. And the seven-time Pro Bowler will be licking his lips like a cartoon wolf about the prospect of going up against a rookie tackle.

Freeling also has a massive test in Carolina's return to Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Aidan Hutchinson is among the most prolific edge rushers around. With veteran Taylor Moton holding down the right-hand side, the first-year pro will be targeted early and often.

He must deliver.

The early Week 5 bye isn't ideal overall, but Freeling will probably be glad for it by the end of the first month. Carolina may keep him out of the firing line, especially if sufficient growth doesn't arrive over training camp. But the best way to learn is by getting live-fire reps, and this start will be a rude awakening about the high standards needed to excel in the pros.

Let's hope Freeling is ready to hit the ground running.