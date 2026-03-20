Dan Morgan may have no choice but to bring back Panthers' risky free agent

It's been a whirlwind free agency for the Carolina Panthers so far. General manager Dan Morgan promised aggression and win-now moves in keeping with the team's improved fortunes. He delivered in no uncertain terms.

There is a lot more to get through, but the Panthers are off to the best possible start. Even so, there is one lingering problem that demands more attention from Carolina's front-office leader this offseason.

The Panthers solidified their starting options along the offensive line. Luke Fortner will likely start at the center position after Cade Mays left for the Detroit Lions. Carolina also pulled off a coup by signing left tackle Rasheed Walker to a team-friendly deal, giving them a short-term stopgap for Ikem Ekwonu as he recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon.

Carolina Panthers could bring back Brady Christensen if his recovery is proceeding as planned

That is a positive, especially considering how well Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, and Taylor Moton are playing. But the depth behind Carolina's is almost non-existent. This could force Morgan to decide whether to bring back a risky free agent to address this complication.

Brady Christensen has spent the entirety of his career in Carolina. The versatile offensive lineman could have left last spring, but chose to stay on a one-year deal. Unfortunately, his efforts came to an abrupt halt when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon after eight games — four of which he started.

Christensen wasn't seen again. He remains on the proverbial scrapheap, likely due to his injury and recovery timeline. The Panthers will know more about that than most, and they already know what the 2021 third-round pick brings to the table.

The BYU product can play anywhere along the offensive line, which is rare. Christensen loves being in Carolina. His family is settled, and this means more than any money. If the Panthers are suitably impressed by his progress, then another deal couldn't be dismissed entirely.

This wouldn't be as the starter; that ship has sailed. Christensen is an able-bodied veteran with proven production at all five offensive line positions. He could fill in at a moment's notice and play well. His familiarity with the setup and blocking concepts is another positive working in his favor.

Obviously, if Christensen isn't available until later in the 2026 season, that changes the landscape considerably. The player hopes to return much sooner, and it would be smart business for the Panthers to secure his services if the prognosis is good.

The Panthers will boost depth via the draft. But in Christensen, experience still matters.