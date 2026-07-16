Will Grier's next move after abrupt Panthers retirement seems inevitable

When you know, you know.

That was the case for quarterback Will Grier.

After taking part in the Carolina Panthers' offseason program, he's decided to retire just one week before training camp. While it came as something of a surprise, it won't move the needle much in the grand scheme of things.

Grier was competing with undrafted rookie Haynes King for the QB3 role. Bryce Young is the undisputed No. 1, and free-agent signing Kenny Pickett will back him up. The former West Virginia gunslinger obviously decided the effort wasn't worth it anymore, and he has opted to hang up his cleats for good.

Will Grier could enter the coaching ranks after Carolina Panthers retirement

If your heart's not in it, there is simply no point in carrying on. Grier decided against putting himself through another grueling training camp when there might not be much reward at the end of it. However, there could still be life after his playing days in the league.

According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Grier was offered a coaching position with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. He almost took it before Carolina called him in the spring. If that offer is still on the table, there is a good chance he will sign on the dotted line now.

Grier felt like giving it another shot with the Panthers. He's also intelligent enough to know that his place on the team was far from guaranteed, and perhaps the best thing for his long-term future in football was to move quickly into the coaching ranks while the chance was there.

It's not the way Grier or the Panthers envisaged things going. Carolina had high hopes for the signal-caller, causing a major stir by selecting him at No. 100 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Cam Newton was still king then, but the man who was touted to replace him never came close to meeting expectations.

He started just two games, both as a rookie when Newton was hurt. Grier was cut before the 2021 campaign and served as a journeyman after that. Though disappointing, the Cowboys clearly see something in his approach, football IQ, and leadership that can make him a good coach.

If that is still the case, Grier should take the plunge.

As for the Panthers? They won't be losing much sleep.

Young will lead the charge. Pickett and King will probably play a lot in the preseason. They could bring another quarterback in as a camp body, but general manager Dan Morgan could also use the free roster spot to strengthen another position group.

Those plans no longer include Grier. But don't be surprised if you see him on the sidelines in Dallas as an assistant coach in the not-too-distant future.