3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2026 minicamp

The Carolina Panthers have a lot to deliberate during the pre-training camp break. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales will have a greater perception of where things stand with the roster after their early offseason program, which culminated in a fascinating two-day mandatory minicamp.

Canales shortened the minicamp as a reward for the hard work. It's now on the players to maintain their improved conditioning and high standards away from the team. There is a real opportunity awaiting the Panthers next season, but complacency must not become an issue as ambitions grow.

Inevitably, some risers or fallers are emerging. With this in mind, here are three winners and two losers from Carolina's mandatory minicamp.

Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers 2026 minicamp

Winner: Jalen Coker - WR

Jalen Coker's rise from undrafted hopeful to leading contributor has been a dream come true for the player. And now, the Panthers recognized this by giving the ascending wide receiver a new deal.

With $35 million in new money attached, expectations have increased. Coker is firmly entrenched as the No. 2 option behind Tetairoa McMillan, and this new deal represents a massive vote of confidence in his ability to take another leap forward in the coming years.

Loser: Isaiah Simmons - S/LB

It's gone a little bit quiet where Isaiah Simmons is concerned. The Panthers have not lost faith in the 2020 first-round pick, giving him a new one-year deal this offseason. While his athletic traits are top-notch, the former Clemson star is under pressure to put everything together.

Simmons has a good chance to make the team. But if he wants to become anything more than a special-teams ace, shining over training camp and the preseason is imperative.

Winner: Corey Thornton - CB

The Panthers believe they have something in Corey Thornton. He won the starting nickel cornerback job last year before injury struck. The 2024 undrafted free agent is back to full health now, and he's done his chances of starting involvement a tremendous amount of good over early workouts.

Thornton is fearless. He is accomplished in coverage and makes his tackles count. There is a long way to go, but there haven't been many more impressive performers at this early stage.

Loser: Brycen Tremayne - WR

David Moore continues to excel. Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II are roster locks. That doesn't leave much room for the rest, so it'll be interesting to see where Brycen Tremayne factors into the equation.

Tremayne made an impact on special teams last season. He hasn't done much to diminish his chances, but falling victim to the numbers game is a legitimate possibility without a strong training camp.

Winner: Nic Scourton - OLB

While all the attention has centered on free-agent signing Jaelan Phillips in the edge-rushing room, he cannot do it alone. Fortunately, the Panthers are seeing sufficient growth from Nic Scourton to suggest he can become much more influential in Year 2 of his professional career.

Scourton is fast, explosive, and a willing learner. He's just scratching the surface of what he might be capable of, and the impressive way he went about his business at minicamp only raised optimism.