Nic Scourton's next Panthers leap is taking place in the shadows

As the offseason unfolds, excitement builds. Carolina Panthers’ fans are on the edge of their seat waiting to see their favorite draft pick or free agent signing hit the gridiron.

But it might be someone already under contract who makes the biggest leap.

General manager Dan Morgan made a huge splash in free agency, signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. The 2021 first-round pick is commanding a ton of attention, and with good reason.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is confident the relentless pass-rusher has untapped potential that will unleash the Panthers' edge. Yet, another young phenom may have even more promise.

Nic Scourton poised for Carolina Panthers breakout after impressive offseason

Nic Scourton has spent the offseason grinding in silence. He has stayed out of the limelight in pursuit of a single goal — to perfect his pass rushing.

The 21-year-old was the beneficiary of a defense that was depleted of talent in 2025. Scourton had no trouble beating out career backups for the starting role. The opportunity was perfect for the young standout who prides himself on being the hardest worker in the room.

By the end of last season, Scourton ended up emerging as the Panthers primary pass rusher.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Texas A&M product was double-teamed on over 34 percent of snaps. Going forward, this will not be the case.

Opposing defenses will need to sell out to keep Phillips at bay. This will give Scourton a golden opportunity to exploit favorable matchups on the other side.

Scourton has the talent to achieve greatness. Since his college days, he has been incredibly productive. As a rookie, he notched five sacks and made countless plays against the run.

The 2025 second-round pick does not have nearly the same injury history as Phillips. Aside from some minor lower-body issues, Scourton has been incredibly healthy and appeared in all 17 games last season.

Despite the production, the second-year standout says his rookie year did not meet his standards.

Scourton learned a critical lesson last season after he accidentally disclosed to the Panthers' beat that they were not practicing hard. These run-ins will likely be far and few between, as he faced the media recently with a presence beyond his years.

He is relishing in the silence and embracing a role that leads by example. Surrounded by stars, the Bryan High School graduate looks to pounce from the shadows.

Scourton sits at the rare intersection between talent, work ethic, and opportunity. A critical juncture where greatness may emerge.