High-profile Panthers signing already looks like a total steal at OTAs

There are huge expectations on the shoulders of Jaelan Phillips. The Carolina Panthers are expecting a significant return on their massive investment in free agency as head coach Dave Canales' squad looks to take the next step. And even though it's early days, the signs are looking incredibly positive.

Phillips signed a four-year, $120 million deal with $80 million guaranteed. He was Carolina's top free-agent target above all else, someone general manager Dan Morgan believes can transform their ability to cause havoc in opposing backfields. It's a lot to ask, but the veteran is taking this responsibility seriously.

His all-action, full-throttle approach to everything surprised almost everyone. Phillips hasn't come just to pick up a hefty paycheck. He wants to help the Panthers on their route to legitimate contention. This relentless mindset will make everyone better, and even defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has been blown away so far.

Ejiro Evero lauds Jaelan Phillips' early impact on the Carolina Panthers

Evero highlighted how taken aback he was by Phillips' speed in person. But what was most impressive from the coach's perspective was the attention to detail and his eagerness to maximize every practice in his quest for improvement.

"He's really, really fast. There's not a lot of humans in the world that are that big, and that can move the way he does. "The first thing that stands out about him is the football character. I mean, the way he is in the classroom, he's a great teammate. When it's time to do the work and be about the business, he's certainly the best at that.

"When we talk about getting on the grass and doing the fundamental drills and all the work that it takes to kind of refine your techniques and fundamentals, he's A-plus in that aspect as well."

If the Panthers were looking for a tone-setter, they've found one.

And if Phillips keeps this up, the Panthers may have a steal on their hands.

That's a bold statement considering what it cost to lure Phillips to Bank of America Stadium in free agency. But if he provides the injection of speed, leadership, and relentless desire that Carolina envisages, nobody will care about the price tag.

It's so far, so good for Phillips. While it's only the first step in a long preparation period before the new campaign, this was the early statement he was no doubt looking to make.

And the best part for Panthers fans? This is just the start.

Every big-money signing carries risk. To get the best in free agency, you typically have to pay above the projected rate. Morgan felt the Panthers were far enough along to take the plunge, and Phillips is already working hard to repay this faith.

If the same trend continues, this will be the game-changer on the edge Carolina hasn't had since Brian Burns was traded to the New York Giants.