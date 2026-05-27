Panthers teammates are learning quickly what Robert Hunt already knew

The Carolina Panthers placed a $120 million bet on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips this offseason. It was a massive free-agent splash that got the NFL's attention, and the early signs suggest the veteran has immediately raised the standards.

This did not come as a surprise to right guard Robert Hunt, who issued a playful warning to his teammates about expecting more of the same over the summer.

Phillips is a marquee addition. Securing his services represented a massive statement of intent, and he was enthused enough by the project's direction to join the ranks. And on the first day of organized team activities, his full-throttle approach caught some off guard.

Hunt was not shocked. He spent time with Phillips during their stint together on the Miami Dolphins. This relentless intent and full-speed approach are nothing new to him, and he thinks it's the sort of tone-setting mindset that can make everyone better.

“He’s been that way since the day I met him. He only knows one speed. And I told everybody when we got him that he’s who you want on your team. He’s never going to change who he is. He’s going to go full speed. So from today, from now, from first day until we’re done playing. So, you gotta love what Jaelan stands for.”

This is precisely what general manager Dan Morgan wanted to see. The Panthers won eight games last season, clinched the NFC South, and made the playoffs. However, the standards are being elevated in no uncertain terms.

Phillips typifies that. He's achieved a considerable amount throughout his career. While the sack numbers have never been high, and the injury problems are concerning, he's got experience in a 3-4 system and knows how to generate pressure effectively.

And if he can surge the tempo on the practice field, that's just an added bonus.

The magnitude of such a hefty price tag isn't lost on Phillips. It's a huge responsibility, and one he is taking seriously. The former Miami Hurricanes standout has come to set the bar higher, and everyone else must follow suit. That's the only way Carolina is going to go from a postseason spot into legitimate Super Bowl contention in the not-too-distant future.

Hunt has seen this firsthand before. Carolina's offensive tackles, which now include free-agent signing Rasheed Walker and first-round pick Monroe Freeling, will be in for a crash course in the coming months. But as the old saying goes, iron sharpens iron.

Phillips' presence could be a game-changer in more ways than one. And for others? It's shape up or get left behind.