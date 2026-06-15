Panthers rookie sparks fascinating new question after unexpected minicamp twist

The Carolina Panthers enter summer break following a great few weeks of organized training activities and a mandatory minicamp. And there are already some intriguing storylines brewing to watch over the summer.

As reports came in from OTAs and minicamp, a unique possibility emerged. It also happened to feature the Panthers' No. 19 overall draft choice, offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.

The idea that has come to mind is a scenario in which Freeling eventually becomes the long-term starting right tackle for the Panthers if and when Taylor Moton departs via free agency, a cap casualty, or retirement.

Carolina Panthers are in the experimentation stage with rookie first-rounder Monroe Freeling

Moton was given a rest day on Wednesday during minicamp. In his absence, Freeling worked out at right tackle with free-agent signee Rasheed Walker getting reps at left tackle along the first team offensive line.

Freeling and Walker are currently competing for the Week 1 starting job at left tackle, but the dynamic of the Panthers' first pick on the right side opens a major can of worms. This would be a unique situation for the coaching staff to explore.

Head coach Dave Canales wants to see his offensive line work in uncomfortable spots during practices, ensuring they have enough versatility to maintain continuity after last year saw over a dozen offensive line combinations utilized. Having Freeling work at right tackle will certainly spark some conversations, even if the Panthers are merely experimenting right now.

It doesn't feel realistic for Freeling to become the successor to Moton. The idea behind drafting the former Georgia Bulldogs standout was to establish him as the long-term answer at left tackle, essentially putting into question the future of incumbent Ikem Ekwonu, who is rehabbing from a ruptured patellar tendon.

I want to play devil's advocate for a moment. Say Moton misses time again this season due to injury, and his play begins to falter. In that time frame, Walker could be the starter at left tackle, Freeling at right, and if Ekwonu were to return from the physically unable to perform list by that point, giving him the keys at left tackle in the interim.

This all sounds quite chaotic. Freeling, though, does have the movement skills and athleticism to transition to right tackle if necessary.

It doesn't hurt to see what you may have in your rookie offensive tackle at either spot, especially from a developmental and continuity perspective upfront. But the Panthers also have long-term concerns about the blindside of quarterback Bryce Young.

For now, expect Freeling to be the starting left tackle at some point this season and for years to come. General manager Dan Morgan and Canales held a strong conviction with him, and are going to attempt to get as much out of their young tackle as they can.