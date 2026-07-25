4 supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 2

Even though the Carolina Panthers were still coming to terms with edge rusher Nic Scourton suffering a torn ACL on the first day of training camp practice, it was back down to business. There is no time to wallow in self-pity, not when this team has much loftier ambitions to meet in 2026.

Head coach Dave Canales and his players were all stung by Scourton's blow. However, they also had to turn the page and refocus on the task at hand.

Preparations are just beginning, and every session counts. And for those looking to enhance their status within the organization, they won't get a better chance to leave a mark before the pads go on.

With this in mind, here are four supreme standouts from Day 2 of Panthers' training camp.

Supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 2

Xavier Legette - WR

Something feels different about Xavier Legette. The wide receiver worked exceptionally hard on getting his body right over the offseason, and he looks sharper than ever. There are still some technical flaws to work out when catching the football, but a fluid practice on Day 2 of training camp was a positive step in the right direction.

It'll take much more to convince fans that Legette can come through when it counts. At the same time, stacking wins daily in the summer is only going to serve him well when the real action arrives.

Chau Smith-Wade - DB

There is some intrigue around Chau Smith-Wade this offseason. His spot as the starting nickel cornerback seems under severe threat thanks to the return of Corey Thornton, but there might be another way for the Panthers to maximize his skill set.

Smith-Wade spent time on the defensive back end as the coverage safety over OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He was a little deeper in 11-on-11 when he came up with an outstanding interception, and even though fans are cautious about believing the hype, it looks like he's making improvements to his game.

Ja’seem Reed - WR

While wide receiver Ja’seem Reed is pretty low down the pecking order with little to no chance of making the 53-man roster, making the practice squad would be considered an achievement. And if he has a few more practices like this, the 6-foot-2 pass-catcher stands a good chance.

According to those in attendance, Reed made a couple of nice passes from undrafted rookie quarterback Haynes King that caught the eye. He's got the size and physicality to be impactful, but his hopes of making the team remain slim.

Will Lee III - CB

With Mike Jackson Sr. and Jaycee Horn both missing from practice, it meant there were opportunities for others to flourish. And not for the first time this offseason, rookie cornerback Will Lee III left a positive impression.

Lee just looks ready for the moment. He's taken to the league and Ejiro Evero's defensive demands seamlessly, and the fourth-round pick is growing in stature with every practice.

The defensive back rounded off his day with an interception of Bryce Young, which turned out to be the final play of practice. Tougher challenges are coming, but the Panthers couldn't have asked for much more so far.