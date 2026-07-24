3 supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 1

There was an enormous amount of optimism around the Carolina Panthers entering this year's training camp after winning the NFC South last season. That bubble has diminished amid some torrid injury luck to kick off proceedings.

Taylor Moton has blood clots. Jaycee Horn, Tershawn Wharton, and Bobby Brown III are also on the shelf. And now, there is an anxious wait to find out the severity of second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton's right knee injury that saw him carted off on the first day of practice.

Not exactly ideal, but it wasn't all doom and gloom.

With this in mind, here are four supreme standouts on Day 1 of Carolina's 2026 training camp.

Supreme standouts from Day 1 of Carolina Panthers training camp

Devin Lloyd - LB

There is an enormous amount of hype around the signing of linebacker Devin Lloyd. If his first training camp practice in Carolina is anything to go off, the hype is justified.

Lloyd was a legitimate standout, especially in coverage. He made things extremely difficult for the offense, picking up screens and blowing up passes over the middle. This is precisely what the Panthers had in mind when they signed him in free agency to transform their defensive second level.

There is a long way to go, but it already looks like Lloyd has the makings of a legitimate game-changer for Ejiro Evero's defense.

Chris Brazzell II - WR

The Panthers believe they got a steal in rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II. Head coach Dave Canales couldn't believe his luck when the unique pass-catcher fell to No. 83 overall, and there is an opportunity to gain his fair share of targets immediately with a strong summer.

Brazzell is off to a good start. The wideout came up with one of the day's major highlights, towering over veteran cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. for a sensational grab that impressed those in attendance. This will do wonders for his confidence, so he's a name to watch in the coming weeks.

Jonathon Brooks - RB

After displaying speed and explosiveness over Carolina's early offseason program, training camp is all about ramping things up for running back Jonathon Brooks. Fans were eagerly awaiting news from reporters in attendance, and they came away largely impressed.

Brooks looked smooth in his movements. He looked sharp, even getting some work with the first-string unit. And the former Texas star even took a mild hit from linebacker Devin Lloyd during team drills before shaking it off impressively.

That will be the big test for Brooks. How he responds to contact after two torn ACLs on the same knee will make or break his outlook. But it's so far, so good.