Panthers fans hold their breath after Nic Scourton's ominous injury scare

The Carolina Panthers are currently without several established starters to start training camp. And there is now real concern around a potential breakout candidate after the first practice.

According to those in attendance, edge rusher Nic Scourton went down during a drill, causing immediate concern. Carolina's medical staff were spotted checking out his right knee, and he was carted into the facility.

All of Scourton's teammates came over to hug him before he was carted into the building for further assessments.

Not great.

Carolina Panthers fans hold their breath as Nic Scourton suffers camp injury scare

In terms of Scourton's importance to the Panthers' chances of defensive growth this season, he's right at the top. There were immense flashes in Year 1 of his professional career, especially against the run. With another offseason to hone his craft and the presence of big-money signing Jaelan Phillips alongside him in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 system, all signs were pointing to a genuine surge from the Texas A&M product.

Panthers LB Nic Scourton suffered an apparent lower body injury in practice during team drills moments ago & was carted off.



Scourton was in tears as cart left the field and whole team came to give him a hug when he left. A lot of emotions for key player injury Day 1 of camp: — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 23, 2026

Hopefully, that's still the case. But the early signs based on reports from beat reporters were not especially promising.

Obviously, it's a waiting game. There will be an update from head coach Dave Canales after the session, but MRI and other tests must be completed before an official prognosis is made public. Fans will be hoping for good news, because the last thing this team needs is one of its most promising young players missing considerable time.

The Panthers are already without right tackle Taylor Moton and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton long-term. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn and interior defender Bobby Brown III are also out right now, but their absences are more short-term. Losing Scourton would be another body blow, and the anguish on his face upon leaving the practice field suggests it was more than just a knock.

Obviously, did not look good for Scourton, given how his teammates reacted and the anguish on his face. We will be speaking with Dave Canales in the next half-hour. — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 23, 2026

Scourton is still just 21, so any longer injury issue should be brushed off quickly. That might not help the Panthers this season, but the overall outlook shouldn't change. But until something is confirmed, it's a guessing game for those on the outside looking in.

General manager Dan Morgan will be kept updated. The Panthers have Patrick Jones II and Princely Umanmielen as potential replacements if Scourton is ruled out. The cupboard is relatively bare aside from that, so another dependable pass-rusher could possibly be acquired if the news is bad.

Hopefully, it doesn't come to that. But after coming into the offseason with so much hope for the campaign, things are starting to derail for the Panthers.