Jaycee Horn gives Panthers fans reason to exhale after injury scare

While right tackle Taylor Moton's blood clot issue, which will cause him to miss time in 2026, took the majority of headlines, two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn will also start training camp on the reserve/non-football injury list.

However, the gifted defensive back was quick to allay fans' concerns on social media after the news was confirmed.

The Carolina Panthers will be counting heavily on Horn this season. He's a shutdown presence widely regarded among the league's best, and if Ejiro Evero's defense wants to take the next step and become a top-tier unit, they need him firing on all cylinders.

Jaycee Horn urges Carolina Panthers fans to relax after pre-camp injury scare

Injury problems have followed Horn around throughout his career. They have become less frequent in recent years, but the South Carolina product came off the field late in Carolina's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. And cutting his foot while running, which required stitches, means he will miss some time at camp.

Though frustrating, Horn doesn't expect to be out of action for long. And he called on those panicking about his status to chill out in a since-deleted post on X.

This emphatic statement should help alleviate fears. It's not hard to see why fans were concerned, especially given his importance to the team's ambitious plans. But based on Horn's comments, this is nothing more than a precautionary measure until the wound heals.

There is still a long way to go before Carolina's regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears. Horn's cut will heal, and he's experienced enough to get up to speed quickly. He's also well-versed in Evero's demands, having been part of his defensive system over the last three seasons. While the doom-and-gloom merchants were always going to come out, it's not all that concerning in the grand scheme of things.

Until Horn is ready to take his place on the practice field, the Panthers can use this time wisely by giving fourth-round rookie Will Lee III an extended look with the pads on at camp. He's got long-term upside as a boundary option, and the more experience he can accumulate now when things are more intense, the smoother his transition will be.

Things are much more serious for Moton and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton, who are expected to be out for much longer. But at least fans can take solace from the fact that Horn isn't expecting to miss much time this summer.

It's a slight bump in the road for Horn, but it's not a muscle strain, broken bone, or anything worse. Everyone associated with the Panthers should be thankful for that.