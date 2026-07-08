Panthers finally have proof their once-doubted cornerstone was worth the wait

It wasn't long ago when doubt crept in around Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn.

That is not the case anymore.

Horn, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, spent the first three years of his career battling nagging injuries that kept him from making a valuable impact. Many wondered if he'd ever be able to stay healthy long enough to be a cornerstone piece for the Panthers organization.

Those doubts have been silenced and then some.

Carolina Panthers' patience with Jaycee Horn has paid off handsomely

For the past two years, Horn has made back-to-back Pro Bowls, the first Panthers player to do so since Brian Burns. The South Carolina product had five interceptions in 2025, tied for second in the NFL with new teammate and linebacker Devin Lloyd.

The tape and production suggest Horn is one of the best players at his position heading into the 2026 season. How good is he, though?

ESPN surveyed NFL executives, coaches, and scouts to rank the top cornerbacks for the upcoming season, and Horn remains well regarded by the rest of the league.

The former Gamecocks standout ranked No. 8 on the list, with his highest vote in the top three and his lowest unranked. He was No. 7 on the list last year.

As ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler noted, Horn's run-game presence played a role this year.

"Most notably, coaches favored Horn in their rankings because of how he plays the run and the pass with equal ferocity. As one NFC offensive coach noted, Horn wants you to run a duo play to his side so he 'can crack somebody.'"

There was a notable critique, one that would be considered fair in observing his play. One of the surveyed individuals acknowledged that Horn is tight in the hips, compromising lateral quickness, despite having great straight-line speed.

Horn's teammate, Mike Jackson Sr., who finished the 2025 campaign with four interceptions and a league-leading 19 pass breakups, didn't make the list, nor was there a vote for him on any of the individual rankings in a stunning admission.

I wouldn't be too held up with the one-spot drop in the rankings. Players such as Devon Witherspoon and Quinyon Mitchell both had exceptional seasons and went up the board. Horn may be a great cornerback, but the NFL is rich with talent at the position.

With another healthy campaign, Horn has a chance to become a three-time Pro Bowler without having reached his prime yet. He remains one of Carolina's best players and received a massive contract extension last spring for earning his first Pro Bowl.

If anything, Horn has a terrific shot at going higher on this list, and the best is yet to come.