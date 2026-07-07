Panthers veteran should be furious after latest NFL slight goes way too far

Veteran cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. put together an exceptional campaign for the Carolina Panthers last season. He emerged as a legitimate shutdown presence, forming an elite tandem with Jaycee Horn that posed a significant challenge for opposing offenses.

It was a genuine breakout that drew widespread praise. However, people around the league aren't ready to crown him among the NFL's best just yet.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler released his annual top-10 cornerbacks, citing votes and opinions from scouts, coaches, and front-office personnel. The Panthers had one name on the list, with Horn coming in at No. 8. Unfortunately, Jackson was nowhere to be found.

Not in the top 10. Not on the honorable mentions.

Mike Jackson Sr. got even more motivation for contract year with the Carolina Panthers

Nowhere.

This shouldn't come as a great shock to Jackson. He's been written off his entire career. He was cast aside by the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions over his first two seasons. He was traded by the Seattle Seahawks for nothing more than seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett. And now that he is playing at a high level, he remains egregiously overlooked.

Jackson wasn't lacking in motivation entering the season. This only adds more fuel to it.

The defensive back is in a contract year. Carolina hasn't offered him an extension in advance, leaving his long-term future precarious. Another strong campaign from Jackson will only add more dollars to his demands. Given they've already paid Horn and have a significant amount attached elsewhere on defense, general manager Dan Morgan may not have enough to keep him around.

That is not Jackson's concern. He always plays with a chip on his shoulder, and he'll also know last season's accomplishments count for nothing now. This is all about what comes next: making sure his 2025 breakout becomes the start of something much bigger.

One could have made a case for Jackson to be at the lower end of the top 10. The fact that he didn't get a vote over the likes of Travis Hunter, Kool-Aid McKinstry, DaRon Bland, and Alontae Taylor, based on last season's effort, is a massive slight.

Jackson will take it all in his stride. But if he does see this list, he should be immensely aggrieved.

Despite the league not looking favorably on Jackson, the Panthers don't share that opinion. They view the 2019 fifth-round pick out of Miami as an integral part of their plans this season. What comes after that is unclear, but for now, his partnership with Horn should continue to dominate.

And if this scenario comes to fruition, Jackson should finally have the respect he richly deserves.