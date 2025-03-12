Jaycee Horn contract details highlight Carolina Panthers' supreme confidence

The Carolina Panthers wanted to tie down Jaycee Horn ahead of time. His bumper new contract confirmed the team's supreme confidence in the shutdown cornerback's long-term outlook.

Horn silenced his doubters last season. Nobody disputed the player's quality when on the field. Staying healthy was the biggest question mark after turning out just 22 times over his first three seasons in the league.

These concerns were alleviated. Horn featured 15 times and cemented his status among the league's best coverage options on the boundary. Weaknesses elsewhere meant defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was reluctant to let the former first-round pick shadow the opposition's most prolific receiving threat. That will hopefully change given Morgan's fierce desire to fortify his defense over the early stages of free agency.

Before attention turned to recruitment, the South Carolina product's contract was resolved with minimal fuss. Morgan's made a concerted effort to extend those drafted by the franchise who proved their worth. Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and running back Chuba Hubbard were the first. Horn now adds his name to the list, becoming the league's highest-paid cornerback along the way.

Carolina Panthers provided Jaycee Horn with generational wealth with new deal

Official details of Horn's new four-year extension have been revealed according to Over the Cap. He's under contract for the next five seasons including his fifth-year option. The numbers are eye-watering, but the price is only going up.

Here are the full details.

Base salary:

2025: $1.17 million

2026: $16.13 million

2027: $15.73 million

2028: $21.73 million

2029: $23.73 million

Other clauses:

Prorated signing bonus: $5.68 million per season

Per game roster bonus: $765,000 (from 2026-2029)

Workout bonus: $500,000 per year

Cap number per season:

2025: $7.35 million

2026: $23.08 million

2027: $22.68 million

2028: $28.68 million

2029: $30.68 million

This is a lot. But to retain your best players, you have to pay.

Morgan wanted to get this done at the earliest possible opportunity and with good reason. The salary cap continues to surge. With the likes of Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. set to get paid sooner rather than later, the cornerback market is going to explode. Carolina paid a premium to extend Horn, but the deal could look pretty good in a couple of years.

The Panthers have lost plenty of established figures with proven production under previous regimes. Morgan made it a priority to turn this tide. Giving Horn long-term financial security and keeping one of their few core foundational pieces around for his prime years cannot be anything other than a win-win for all parties.

There are risks with every contract. Any more injury concerns for Horn will see questions asked. But for now, all signs are pointing up.

