Panthers receive the crushing Nic Scourton news everyone feared

When second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton went down with a right knee injury on the first day of training camp, the mood completely changed. The player was in pieces emotionally, and his teammates were all equally concerned.

And now, it seems as if the Carolina Panthers have the worst news imaginable.

According to Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, further tests revealed that Scourton has suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season. He is getting a second opinion, but this looks like the worst-case scenario in no uncertain terms.

Carolina Panthers get the worst news imaginable with Nic Scourton

Scourton was being widely tipped for a breakout campaign in 2026. The 2025 second-round pick flashed immense promise as a rookie, especially considering how much he was double-teamed with no real threat opposite him on the edge. That all changed with the high-profile signing of Jaelan Phillips, but any hopes of a Year 2 surge have now been eviscerated.

To say this is a crushing blow would be an understatement. And it comes shortly after the Panthers found out that right tackle Taylor Moton is set for an extended spell on the sidelines with blood clots.

For a team harboring ambitions to potentially contend in 2026, being without two top-level performers isn't the start head coach Dave Canales had in mind.

Scourton now has a long road ahead. His primary focus will be on improving physically, with a view to making an impact in 2027. He's still young enough to recover fully and have a prolific career, but his breakout will have to wait a little longer.

In his absence, the Panthers will move forward with either Patrick Jones II or Princely Umanmielen opposite Phillips. Perhaps defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will go with the experience, but he'll let things play out over training camp before making a confirmed judgment.

Jones is coming off back surgery. Umanmielen is not the finished product, so it places even more onus on Phillips to provide the Panthers with a legitimate game-wrecking force after signing a four-year, $120 million contract with $80 million guaranteed.

This is just so deflating. The Panthers have placed a lot of trust in their youth movement, and Scourton was among their top guys poised to make the leap into franchise-cornerstone territory. That might be the case down the road, but it won't be this season.

Just a harrowing setback for everyone involved. The Panthers will roll with the punches, but they will be helping Scourton every step of the way.

And everyone wishes him the very best.