Bryce Young has everything he needs to bury Panthers bust talk for good

Everything is seemingly in place for quarterback Bryce Young to take the next step in 2026. But there are some who still aren't convinced that this is the guy to take the Carolina Panthers forward.

Young will always have his critics. Most fans who've watched his encouraging progress in Carolina have come around, but the job is not finished yet. However, having stability and the full confidence of the team's decision-makers gives him the best platform of his professional career so far.

The Panthers will go as far as Young takes them. He recognizes the urgency of this situation, putting in the work and becoming more vocal as a leader to ensure standards remain high. They'll need to be, because Carolina's first-place schedule is a murderers' row of potential playoff hopefuls this season.

Bryce Young can finally rid himself of the bust label in Year 4 with Carolina Panthers

Things are going much better for Young and the Panthers now. It didn't look like that would be the case over the early stages of his NFL journey, but the resolve displayed by the Alabama product has given him a fighting chance. And if the desired improvements arrive, that might be enough for general manager Dan Morgan to give him a lucrative contract extension.

It could still go either way, as evidenced by Moe Moton of The Bleacher Report naming Young as Carolina's biggest potential bust in 2026. The analyst highlighted his passing numbers and strength of schedule as reasons for pessimism, so a massive effort is needed to silence his doubters in pursuit of a payday.

"(Bryce) Young will likely need to show that he can be a productive, high-volume passer when necessary this year, and that seems unlikely because of a tough schedule. Young could regress as he faces more division leaders this year than last season."

Is Young the finished product? Absolutely not.

Is he on the right track? There is no doubt about it.

Morgan has adopted a patient approach to any new extension for Young. The strides being made are encouraging, but the Panthers feel like picking up his fifth-year option was enough for now. It might cost them more in the long run. It also provides some breathing space and another year to assess his credentials as a franchise-caliber option.

Young is focusing on what he can control. This is the best squad he's had around him since joining Carolina as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The skill positions look fine, the offensive line is solid, and the defense should be much better following the high-profile signings of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Simply put, the Heisman Trophy winner will never get a better chance to prove his worth as a legitimate cornerstone.

And if he can, the bust talk around Young may finally vanish for good this time.