Ejiro Evero is approaching the moment Panthers always believed would come

When Ejiro Evero led a historically bad defense during the 2024 campaign, many Carolina Panthers fans called for change. They had seen enough over his two years to believe he was not the right man for the job, and they felt a fresh direction was needed.

General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales kept faith with Evero. In fact, they gave him a contract extension that was not made public for obvious reasons. They were convinced that once the personnel improved, his 3-4 base scheme would work.

Now, he gets the chance to prove it.

Carolina's defense made some encouraging growth last season. It was not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but it was night and day compared to 2024.

Ejiro Evero has no excuses left after Carolina Panthers' defensive splashes

The Panthers reached the playoffs by winning the NFC South championship. Morgan sensed they were close, and some imposing defensive reinforcements this offseason now leave Evero with no excuses whatsoever.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd were the marquee additions in free agency. Nose tackle Lee Hunter, cornerback Will Lee III, safety Zakee Wheatley, and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch were acquired during the 2026 NFL Draft. Some established veterans were re-signed, and injured players recovered. There are one or two positions that could become weak links, but everything is almost in place.

And Evero must deliver.

Aside from the injury to defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton, everyone is raring to go. This is everything Evero has wanted. He may have had to wait a little longer, thanks to Morgan's gradual progression approach, but if he cannot get a better tune out of this group, maybe he isn't the guy.

Of course, there is a hidden incentive for Evero. One that he won't be thinking about right now, but one that will no doubt arrive with further growth from his defensive unit.

Panthers fans may have been on the fence about Evero, but he is still held in high regard across the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders showed significant interest in Evero for their head-coaching vacancy before ultimately going with Klint Kubiak. If he adds to his reputation this season, there will be even more suitors looking to examine his credentials in greater detail.

It remains a precarious situation. However, there has never been more optimism in Carolina's defense with Evero leading the charge.

Morgan and Canales stuck to their principles, even when they could have easily gone the other way. Evero is repaying their faith, and if he can help the Panthers take another surge in 2026, they will receive full vindication.

Even if that means Evero getting a top job somewhere else.