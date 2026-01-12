Panthers bracing for impact as Ejiro Evero suitors show their hand

Dave Canales said he absolutely wants Ejiro Evero to return next season, revealing that the Carolina Panthers worked out an extension with the defensive coordinator after the 2024 campaign. That caused a few raised eyebrows among the fanbase, but there is a clear belief in his schematic concepts as the personnel evolves under general manager Dan Morgan's leadership.

It's a contentious issue with those fans pleading for change, but the Panthers' faith in Evero has never wavered. And based on recent developments, the league values the coordinator's credentials more than those who want a fresh set of ideas.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed that the Las Vegas Raiders have requested permission to speak with Evero about their vacant head-coaching role. Soon after, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler also revealed that the Atlanta Falcons are going to interview the play-caller.

Carolina Panthers face anxious wait as Ejiro Evero gets head coaching interviews

The Panthers can't block these approaches, since it's a promotion rather than a sidestep. Evero is now free to speak with them after Carolina's agonizing loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round, so it'll be an anxious wait for Canales before something gets confirmed one way or another.

Whether anything comes from these talks remains to be seen, especially with some high-profile names such as John Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel, and Kevin Stefanski on the market. Regardless, this is the clearest sign yet of how Evero's efforts in Carolina are being perceived across the NFL.

Evero did well to weather the storm of 2024, which saw the Panthers concede more than 3,000 rushing yards and set an NFL single-season record for points allowed. Things were much more promising this season, and although there are still glaring holes, the trajectory is pointing up at long last.

There is no doubt that Evero would jump at the chance to be a head coach again. He's officially in the mix, so the Panthers need to make contingency plans for every eventuality. Someone like Jonathan Cooley could make an in-house move up the ranks. Several others from outside the organization may also be considered if Carolina is seeking a replacement in the not-too-distant future.

The Panthers always knew this day might come. Extending Evero gives the franchise a third-round compensatory draft pick if he gets a head-coaching gig. Getting a top job in this cycle seems unlikely, but stranger things have happened in the NFL.

All it takes is one team to become enamored, and an offer will be made. Evero is young, progressive, experienced, and an exceptional leader. Those things go a long way, and almost every good head coach has them. It would be surprising, of course, but the Panthers need to have a plan in place for every eventuality.

Watch this space...