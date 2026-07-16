Bryce Young enters Panthers training camp with more help and a bigger burden

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has had one of the most unique journeys of a No. 1 overall draft pick in recent memory.

Young was thrust into the starting lineup right away as a rookie, playing on the worst offense in the NFL. The supposed trauma left him playing at an unbearable level beginning in his sophomore season before he was benched for Andy Dalton. He later returned to the lineup and flashed immense potential despite improper weapons around him.

Last season, Young couldn't string together more than two games of consistent football until late in the campaign. It has been a tough road for the Heisman Trophy winner, but heading into the biggest campaign of his career, he has more help than ever before, with a much larger burden to bear.

That burden is connected to the help Young will have in 2026. There isn't an elite talent, but the ceiling is through the roof for what he could become if the Panthers signal-caller finds his consistency.

Bryce Young begins Carolina Panthers training camp with his best offense since being drafted

Training camp will only fuel the hype and angst amongst fans for what the offense could become. For the last three offseasons, general manager Dan Morgan has drafted several playmakers at the skill positions and offensive linemen to fortify the offense for long-term growth and potential stability.

This is important for Young.

Much of the Panthers' offense remains a projection rather than a sure thing. Running back Jonathon Brooks is an unknown coming off two consecutive torn ACLs. Two rookies — Monroe Freeling and Sam Hecht — could start at left tackle and center. Jalen Coker must stay healthy, and it is unclear if offensive coordinator Brad Idzik can be a consistent play-caller in his first year in the role.

Theoretically, Young has the best crop of weapons and offensive linemen around him since entering the NFL. Morgan added to the defensive side of the ball, giving Carolina more opportunities at takeaways and quality field position for the Alabama product to work with.

It is now or never for Young.

I envision this season as the year he takes the next step toward becoming a solidified franchise quarterback. Those skills are there; you can see it clearly as day, especially on the game-winning drives and the flashes of brilliance that could make him one of the most unique yet successful outliers in the sport.

That's the burden he holds, though you would never be able to tell from the way Young presents himself. Some may not like the way he is calm and stress-free when talking to the media — he's incredibly well-trained by the magic of PR. He is who he is, but his leadership skills and playmaking ability should come alive.

Throughout training camp, we'll be seeing the first glimpses of what Young will do within an offense called under Idzik after head coach Dave Canales handed down play-calling duties to his offensive coordinator this offseason. Should everything come together, a big payday could arrive for the fourth-year quarterback.

The Panthers have done what they can. Now, it's Young's turn to do his part.