Panthers mailbag: Could Bryce Young finally find consistency in 2026?

Offseason training activities finished a day earlier last week for the Carolina Panthers, who are taking off for summer break ahead of a longer training camp.

Following OTAs and mandatory minicamp, we now have a sense of what to expect for training camp. Players report to Charlotte on July 22, a week before the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Fans have some questions that need answering ahead of the break, and I'm here to help.

Let's answer some of the fans' burning questions during the lull of the NFL offseason as the Panthers gear up for a big campaign.

Answering Carolina Panthers fans' burning questions at the pre-training camp break

Why do you think Bryce's end of 2024 was better than Bryce for all of 2025. Bryce’s peaks in 2025 were his best ball in comparison to 2024, but he was more consistent at the end of 2024. Do you think it was Canales or Bryce as a player? How do you envision Bryce playing with Idzik at the helm? – Sid from X

It's fair to have this observation, and I agree.

Bryce Young's end to the 2024 season following the international game bye week was by far his most consistent stretch of football of his career. The fourth-year signal-caller did have some mighty flashes of brilliance against the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, and the final two games of the season, including the playoff clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

It was frustrating to see the inconsistency from Young week to week, and it was a combination of the quarterback and the play-caller, head coach Dave Canales, last season. I've maintained that the biggest issue with the Panthers offense was sequencing down-to-down and sticking with the game plan, though the Alabama product didn't help himself at times.

With Brad Idzik now the offensive play-caller, the sequencing issues, in theory, should resolve themselves and allow Young to play with better efficiency as a passer. I expect him to cash in next season, if you get my drift?

What are the ways that the offense can improve in 2026? It felt like, at times, it was the weakest link on the team. – Anthony on X

As I previously stated, play sequencing and situational football choices were arguably the biggest issues with the Panthers offense, not necessarily the players, though they played a role in exacerbating the problem at times.

One way the Panthers can improve outside sequencing is by establishing a dynamic run game, especially if Jonathon Brooks is healthy after two consecutive ACL tears.

Continuity along the offensive line is important this season. Getting efficient play from 2024 first-round wide receiver Xavier Legette and finding a standout from the tight end room are a few other ways the offense can improve.

I have to agree with the article that Mike Kaye recently wrote, where he had Stone Forsythe on the outside of the roster, possibly. Who is your “truly fringe” name on the roster so far? It’s not shade, just might not have the space for the guy. – RollTheCoverage on X

I was chatting with a buddy of mine about this question, and the one name that came to mind for the two of us was second-year wideout Jimmy Horn Jr., who was drafted in the sixth round last spring.

Horn doesn't provide much value outside of his explosiveness at this time, and it would be hard for him to see the field if he doesn't offer anything from a special teams aspect, whether on a coverage unit or as a return specialist. He may be on the outside looking in, going into training camp next month.

Another guy that comes to mind is defensive back and 2024 fifth-round choice Chau Smith-Wade, who is certainly on the bubble in a crowded defensive backfield.

With both healthy, how will the Panthers split touches between Chuba Hubbard and Jonathan Brooks? – Thomas on X

Early on, look for Chuba Hubbard to rightfully see the majority of the touches at running back, no matter how good Brooks looks during camp or the preseason.

However, I estimate that we may slowly start to see Brooks eat into Hubbard's touches, even during the first handful of games. By the third quarter mark of the campaign, from my perspective, it should be expected that Brooks would be the starting running back.

What position group looks to have the fiercest competition during training camp? – Ed on X

There's a handful of position groups with a lot of depth, I could see having some spicy competition during training camp and the preseason.

The backend of the wide receiver room is quite crowded with Horn, Brycen Tremayne, David Moore, and John Metchie. TE4 between Feleipe Franks and James Mitchell will be intriguing to see. Defensively, Smith-Wade, Demani Richardson, Isaiah Simmons, and UDFA DeVonta Smith competing for the final defensive back spot is a fun one to keep an eye on.

The defensive line depth is another one, where I could see former Duke team captain Aaron Hall make some noise to earn his spot on the 53-man roster, especially with Tershawn Wharton's return date unknown.

Do you foresee Isaiah Simmons holding down a special teams role on the 53? – Sexy Rexy on X

Yes and no. If the Panthers utilize him strictly at safety and in a two-high or single-high role, he could find his way onto the main roster. But like I've said, this is such a crowded defensive back room, and he would need a spectacular display to keep five safeties on the roster, which is hard to imagine at this juncture.

While it would delight the Clemson Tigers fans of Carolina's fanbase, I don't foresee Simmons being able to hold down a role on special teams with this team. Maybe someone else will give him another shot.