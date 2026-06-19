Jalen Coker exposed the Bryce Young truth Panthers fans can finally believe

The Carolina Panthers made a major investment in Jalen Coker this offseason, signing the ascending wide receiver to a three-year, $35 million extension after his breakout finish to the 2025 campaign.

That decision already looks like a smart one. Not only did Coker emerge as one of Bryce Young's most reliable targets down the stretch, but he also appears to have completely bought into the quarterback leading Carolina's franchise.

Judging by Coker's latest comments, Panthers fans should feel even better about where Young stands entering the 2026 season.

Jalen Coker believes Carolina Panthers have their guy in Bryce Young

Appearing on NFL Network's The Insiders shortly after signing his extension, Coker was asked about Young and what makes the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 special. His answer was exactly what Panthers fans wanted to hear:

"It really goes back to just him as a person, you know, his leadership, he commands the room. You know, you want to play for a guy like that, especially when he's amped up, having a good time. The whole team feeds off that. He's really, really good at football; he makes the hard stuff look so easy."

The statement goes beyond the typical teammate praise often heard during the offseason.

They even track with what's been visible throughout OTAs and minicamp. Young has become more vocal and commanding. The quiet, tentative presence from his early years is gone, and the players around him are noticing.

Last season was the proof-of-concept. Young threw for 3,011 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, and the Panthers won the NFC South. Coker's 394-receiving-yard regular season was followed by a nine-catch, 134-yard, one-touchdown domination against the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card playoff round, showing exactly what this connection can become.

Dave Canales declared Coker the WR2 heading into the offseason. The contract extension finally made it official.

Carolina hasn't committed to Young long-term beyond his fifth-year option for 2027. There's real pressure on this season. But the locker room clearly believes in him, and that matters a lot more than fans may realize.

With Tetairoa McMillan as WR1, Coker will have plenty of room to work from the slot. And if the offense starts to click, it’s not too crazy to say that a 1,000-yard receiving campaign is well within reach.

The pieces are there. The chemistry is there. And now, from Coker himself, the belief is confirmed.