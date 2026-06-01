Panthers seeing exactly what they need from Bryce Young at OTAs

The Carolina Panthers will get back underway with another week of organized team activities, but the excitement is already building following a 2025 campaign that saw the franchise win the NFC South for the first time in 10 years.

They're hoping to repeat in 2026 with a better roster. Fourth-year quarterback Bryce Young plays a massive role in the Panthers' success, and the key moving forward is to build off what seems to be an incredibly strong OTA so far.

This is helping the franchise see exactly what they need from Young this season.

Bryce Young's presence at OTAs is building a stronger and more cohesive Carolina Panthers team

We have seen flashes of Young displaying a level of command expected of a quarterback. The progression from Year 1 to last season has been impressive, especially when it comes to deep ball accuracy. Consistency hasn't been there enough as yet, though his final two starts, including the incredible postseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, were encouraging.

Young is incredibly poised and calm beyond his years. Dave Canales has seen that, outside of the rut that forced the then-first-year head coach to bench the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In the early stages of OTAs, Young demonstrated command and vocal leadership, signaling his evolution into a locker-room leader. That came from an explicit tirade at fellow pass-catchers during the first day of practice when rain began to affect catching the ball.

Let's just say I will not be repeating the words.

However, Canales was beyond impressed with his quarterback's mindset, believing Young has taken full charge of the Panthers offense.

"I just love it. I love the fact that he's taking ownership, and the guys see that and rally around that, and something that they all appreciate."

These are the type of things you expect. Young expects greatness from his teammates and wants them to perform at a high level. He sets his own expectations for himself, likely just as high, if not higher.

After his tirade, receivers began catching passes more consistently, and offensive practice ran smoothly again.

Young has flashed the talent to be a game-changer at quarterback, the leadership skills to carry a team on his back, and the command to maneuver the offense in big moments.

It might've just been one moment in an OTA practice, but it is a hopeful sign that maybe, just maybe, Young is putting it all together for a big season to earn a large payday.