4 Panthers players already flashing superstar energy at OTAs

Organized team activities can sometimes be tricky to evaluate. Fans are looking to cling to any semblance of positivity after being without football for so long. It's a small part of the preparation process, but every practice counts for the Carolina Panthers as they look to build on their NFC South title triumph.

General manager Dan Morgan did his part throughout the offseason. Now, the onus is on head coach Dave Canales and his staff to mold this encouraging-looking roster into a competitive unit. And even though there will be tougher challenges ahead, a few standouts are already starting to show their hand.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who are already flashing genuine superstar energy at OTAs.

Carolina Panthers players already flashing genuine superstar energy at OTAs

Jaelan Phillips - OLB

The Panthers spent big money on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips in free agency. It's a massive leap of faith from the front office, but he's already made a substantial impression both on and off the field.

Phillips' relentless energy and full-throttle approach caught almost everyone off guard. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was stunned by his speed in person and his exceptional attention to detail. It's early days, but the Miami Hurricanes product is off to a sensational start.

Jonathon Brooks - RB

Carolina is gradually bringing Jonathon Brooks along from a second torn ACL. He doesn't like it, but it's the right call. And if the running back's production over the early stages of OTAs is taken through into the regular season, the Panthers have another dynamic weapon for offensive coordinator Brad Idzik to depend upon.

Brooks looks sharp and hasn't lost a step, according to those in attendance. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but the trajectory is firmly pointing up after a luckless start to his NFL journey.

Ryan Fitzgerald - PK

The emergence of kicker Ryan Fitzgerald from an undrafted free agent to a productive starter was an underrated positive from the previous campaign. Looking at reports of his early showing at OTAs, the Florida State product is working hard to avoid complacency.

There is no real competition for Fitzgerald, but the life of an NFL kicker is often precarious. But if he continues with his flawless attempts, which also included a 58-yard field goal with room to spare on Day 1, both he and the Panthers will be in pretty good shape.

Bryce Young - QB

The Panthers are looking to take the next step. Quarterback Bryce Young is leading from the front, not just through his on-field performance but also by holding his teammates to account as the evolving locker-room alpha.

This role didn't come naturally to Young, at least not right away. He was going through his own problems during a turbulent start to his professional career. Now, he's more comfortable, and when he thinks standards aren't where they need to be, he's got no problem letting them know.

Young set the tone. Fans should expect that to continue in the weeks and months ahead before a critical 2026 campaign from the signal-caller.