4 emerging Panthers already flashing alpha traits before training camp

The Carolina Panthers placed a lot of faith in their players once head coach Dave Canales took charge. He wanted a more collaborative approach, and the progress speaks for itself. But if this rising franchise wants to take the next step, more is required.

There is a real opportunity awaiting the Panthers next season. They are looking to successfully defend their NFC South title and potentially make some noise in the postseason. That might sound ambitious, but if the players keep buying in and everyone continues to grow in everything they do, Canales' squad should be highly competitive.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers players already flashing alpha-like qualities that will stand the team in extremely good stead if the same trend continues.

Emerging alphas on the Carolina Panthers roster before the 2026 season

Tetairoa McMillan - WR

This became evident last season. Tetairoa McMillan propelled himself to early superstardom with the Panthers, going over 1,000 receiving yards to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year by a landslide. But make no mistake; the No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft is not resting on his accomplishments.

McMillan put on 17 pounds of muscle this offseason. He looks more defined with the same explosiveness. He's also embracing more of a leadership role in the wide receiver room, which is incredibly impressive for someone entering their second campaign in the pros.

Nic Scourton - OLB

After flashing some useful qualities as a rookie, Nic Scourton is aiming for more this time around. Competition in the edge-rushing room has increased, but all signs point to the former Texas A&M standout becoming a more focal point in Year 2 of his professional career.

Scourton worked exceptionally hard away from the team, and it showed over OTAs. He's also learning plenty from Jaelan Phillips, and the confidence has increased enough to find his voice along the way.

Chuba Hubbard - RB

While there is enormous excitement around Jonathon Brooks' return, veteran running back Chuba Hubbard is also eager to make his presence felt. He is doing so through on-field work ethic, but his evolving leadership has not gone unnoticed by his teammates.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips revealed that Hubbard is positioning himself as a true alpha, and everyone is following his lead. Brooks will have an important role if he finally gets a clear run of luck on the injury front, but his teammate will also be on hand to shoulder a heavy burden.

Mike Jackson Sr. - CB

The Panthers got much more than they expected from cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. Last season was his best by a considerable margin, becoming a borderline shutdown presence on the boundary while also forming an elite-level partnership with Jaycee Horn.

Jackson is eager to build on this positive momentum. He's taking charge, looking to set the tone with competitiveness and to provide an example for everyone to follow. Considering this is also a contract year for the defensive back, there is more than enough incentive to take another step forward.