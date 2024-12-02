Carolina Panthers getting the last laugh with Diontae Johnson trade
By Dean Jones
There were more than a few eyebrows raised when the Carolina Panthers traded Diontae Johnson before the 2024 deadline. A parting of the ways seemed inevitable. The compensation received for the Pro Bowl pass-catcher came with significant ridicule in general manager Dan Morgan's direction.
Now, it appears as if Morgan and the Panthers are getting the last laugh.
Things have not gone according to plan for Johnson since joining the Baltimore Ravens. This was seen as a shrewd move from the organization, picking up another prolific route-runner with proven production to contribute to their potential playoff quest. To say it's been a disappointment so far would be an understatement.
Diontae Johnson failing to impress after Carolina Panthers departure
In four games for the Ravens - one of which he's started - Johnson has six receiving yards and one reception from five targets. He's gone from an offensive focal point in Carolina to an afterthought on a team with better talent in the blink of an eye.
Things got even more concerning for the former third-round selection in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson didn't register a single offensive snap as the Ravens fell to defeat. Considering fellow wideout Rashod Bateman left the game with a knee injury, this was a shocking development.
Head coach John Harbaugh stated after the game that he didn't have enough information to comment on Johnson's lack of involvement. But it's not hard to read between the lines. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken doesn't trust him enough and the cracks are beginning to show.
What was expected to be a bargain addition is turning into an unwanted distraction for Baltimore. And one could forgive Morgan for having a wry smile after getting so much heat in the trade's immediate aftermath.
Johnson was becoming a problem the Panthers didn't need. He was visibly frustrated and wasn't afraid to let anyone who would listen know about it. This was why the Pittsburgh Steelers moved him on and why Morgan accepted almost nothing to remove him from the equation.
One overlooked factor in all this is how much money Johnson's potentially cost himself. Had he toughed it out in Carolina and remained a top option in the passing game - especially considering second-year quarterback Bryce Young's recent resurgence - then a multi-year extension in Carolina or elsewhere wouldn't have been too far behind.
With more accusations about being a locker room disruption before his Panthers' departure and a minimal role with the Ravens, he'll probably be forced to accept a one-year, prove-it deal to continue his playing career.
The Panthers still need help at the skill positions. However, unity and cohesion have improved dramatically since Johnson departed. The talent is undeniable, but the player's current trajectory is deeply concerning.
If the same trend continues, Johnson could live to regret his approach this season when it's all said and done.