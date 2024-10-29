Grading the Diontae Johnson trade: Carolina Panthers left short-changed (again)
By Dean Jones
Diontae Johnson cut a visibly frustrated figure throughout his brief stint with the Carolina Panthers. Coming from a stable, well-run organization to this must have been a culture shock in no uncertain terms. As another campaign spirals into irrelevancy, general manager Dan Morgan opted to trade the wide receiver.
Johnson's representatives no doubt informed the Panthers that their client would not be signing a new deal once his contract expired. The franchise tag is too costly for a team with minimal financial wiggle room in 2025. Morgan sent the former third-round pick out of Toledo to the Baltimore Ravens to get something back in return.
It always seemed likely that Johnson would be moved before the trade deadline. He wants to win, which is something the Panthers cannot seem to accomplish. He was brought in to help Bryce Young, who was benched after two games as Dave Canales went into self-preservation mode. This is enough to leave everyone disenchanted.
The pass-catcher is going from a toxic situation to an extremely profitable one. He's going from Young and Andy Dalton to Lamar Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP who also has the benefit of running back Derrick Henry alongside him this season.
Talk about a shift in environments.
Carolina did everything they could to remove Johnson from the equation. They accepted a fifth-round pick from the Ravens. They also had to give up their sixth-rounder and pay almost the entirety of his remaining salary to get this transaction over the line.
That was easily the most frustrating aspect of this for fans, aside from the fact Carolina never holds on to players worth keeping around. Morgan acquired Johnson for a late-round pick swap and veteran cornerback Donte Jackson this offseason, who's played every game for the Pittsburgh Steelers and already has three interceptions to his name.
Johnson was traded for some magic beans. Costly magic beans, but magic beans all the same.
This isn't the first time that fans have felt short-changed in the trade market since David Tepper bought the franchise. Christian McCaffrey, Brian Burns, and D.J. Moore are all thriving elsewhere. There are countless other examples of players leaving for greener pastures in free agency and excelling. And the billionaire wonders why he's overseen a rapid descent to rock bottom.
Grading the Carolina Panthers' decision to trade Diontae Johnson
The player didn't want to be in Carolina, that much is abundantly clear. Johnson harbors bigger ambitions and wants a contract extension at season's end. He wasn't doing his chances of earning what could be the final big payday of his NFL career on this perennial struggler.
Morgan isn't coming out of this positively. He traded for Johnson thinking this was the difference-maker to fix Young. He was in the room that evaluated the Heisman Trophy winner and took him over C.J. Stroud. He took a second and fifth-round pick for Burns after being part of the brain trusts that turned down two first-round picks and a second-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams. He's now given the Pro Bowl pass-catcher away for almost nothing.
And worst of all? Morgan paid for the privilege.
- Carolina Panthers trade grade: D-
The trade itself isn't the problem here. It's that the Panthers surrendered and barely enhanced their long-term fortunes. Moving up 19 spots currently in the 2025 NFL Draft into the fifth round is not moving the needle. And the spotlight is shining brighter on those in power as a result.