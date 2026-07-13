Panthers have quietly raised the floor before the real work begins

The Carolina Panthers are looking to prove their NFC South title triumph last season was no fluke. They want more, and they want to take the next step from a lively outside to a legitimate contender sooner rather than later.

And they have already raised the floor before the real work begins at training camp.

It's clear that standards have been raised. The Panthers have been on a gradual route out of the NFL's basement under head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. Instead of gambling on quick fixes, they built the right way, and even though there are still some areas of the roster that could use some work, they have the right balance with the right blend of youth and experience.

Carolina Panthers have already shown complacency won't be an issue before camp

Everyone knows what is in front of them. The Panthers are taking nothing for granted. There is no reveling in last season's accomplishments. Instead, each member of the locker room — from the franchise cornerstones to those on the roster fringes and everything in between — has turned the page and shifted their focus.

Nothing else would have satisfied Canales.

He's built the correct culture. There is a focus on development and doing the little things right. There will be changes from year to year, but the core nucleus is firmly in place for the long term. And the increased competition for places has already spurred everyone on to lay the foundations for a successful year.

This is just the start. The tempo will increase, and the demands will get even more testing at camp. There will also be joint practices and preseason contests to navigate, including the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. It's a constant evaluation for Canales and Morgan, but there is more than enough urgency to bring out the best in everybody.

Canales has faith in his methods. The progress speaks for itself, and it's a big reason why everyone has bought in. There is a fantastic atmosphere around the building, and though it's a young squad all learning together, the Panthers proved last season they can be a match for anybody if everything clicks.

And if the statement signings this offseason have the desired effect, who knows what this team might be capable of.

Camp typically separates the strong from the also-rans. The Panthers have a pretty stable roster right now, but there is also room for a few surprises if their performances warrant it. And if they impress enough, Canales will reward them accordingly.

For the first time in years, the Panthers are looking up rather than nervously looking over their shoulder. It won't be all smooth sailing, but this ambitious project has the best to come.

And fans can be thankful for that.