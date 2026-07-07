3 Panthers position groups that could face uncomfortable questions at camp

The Carolina Panthers are just a few short weeks away from turning things up a notch. Training camp and the preseason are on the immediate horizon, and there is an enormous amount at stake as head coach Dave Canales looks to lay the foundations for a successful NFC South title defense in 2026.

Carolina is in good shape overall. And it's been a long time since fans could say that with any confidence.

General manager Dan Morgan was bold over the offseason in finding the difference-makers he believes can help the Panthers take a difficult step toward contention. That was the right call, but there are still some doubts that need to be ironed out over the summer before confidence in their chances increases.

With this in mind, here are three Panthers position groups that could be in line for some uncomfortable questions when training camp rolls around.

Carolina Panthers position groups that could face uncomfortable questions at training camp

Tight End

This is arguably the biggest concern on Carolina's roster right now. Just how much new play-caller Brad Idzik plans to use the tight end position in his offense is debatable, but Morgan did absolutely nothing to enhance the unit during another busy offseason.

It was a contentious issue among the fan base. Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans are all solid players without being legitimate needle movers. The Panthers cannot afford to have any weak links this season, but there is obviously more confidence in their capabilities in the building than outside of it.

Time will tell if this faith will be repaid.

Defensive Line

Derrick Brown's credentials need no introduction. He's one of the league's best interior defensive linemen, providing the brute force and game-changing credentials to tip the scales in Carolina's favor. After that, things get a little uncertain.

Tershawn Wharton's neck injury has completely shifted the dynamic. Bobby Brown III could go to the 3-4 defensive end role, with second-round rookie Lee Hunter or Cam Jackson operating as the nose tackle. Whether this will be enough to set the tone in the trenches is another matter.

The Panthers' defensive front will go as far as Brown takes them, but he simply cannot do it alone.

Safety

The Panthers have a legitimate tone-setter on the back end of their defense in Tre'von Moehrig. He is the focal point who makes everything tick, but questions remain about the other safety options at Carolina's disposal.

Nick Scott is back, but his limitations are obvious. Lathan Ransom and rookie Zakee Wheatley have upside, but they are inexperienced. The Panthers have been experimenting with Chau Smith-Wade as the coverage safety opposite Moehrig, but he may lack the physicality to occupy the position.

If these concerns aren't alleviated at training camp, Morgan could be forced into drastic action.