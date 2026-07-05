Once-promising draft pick must rescue Panthers future before it's gone

The Carolina Panthers are more confident in their tight end options than the consensus among fans and the media. But for a once-promising draft pick, it's a now-or-never scenario in 2026.

It was surprising to see general manager Dan Morgan stand pat with his tight ends this offseason. Most believed that another dependable presence would be sought either in free agency or the draft, but nothing materialized. This path represents a risk, but it's also a vote of confidence in the options available.

Ja'Tavion Sanders is among them. He'll once again be tasked with potentially supplying a security outlet in the passing game, but the microscope is closing in after his breakout projections last season fell desperately short of expectations.

Carolina Panthers are giving Ja'Tavion Sanders another shot to cement a long-term role

Sanders has the size and athleticism to be more impactful. The No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft had his momentum dented by injuries last season, and he never looked like the same player after that. There were positive flashes, but his overall production was nowhere near consistent enough.

The Panthers were well within their right to find an upgrade, but they kept faith instead. And now, the margin for error is finer than ever.

Carolina also has Tommy Tremble and second-year pro Mitchell Evans, who could increase their influence now that offensive coordinator Brad Idzik is calling plays. The other alternatives — Feleipe Franks and James Mitchell — look like special-teams performers if they make the squad. That places the onus squarely on Sanders to become a more significant factor.

Sanders can get open. He's solid in contested catch situations and has the physical profile to become a force after the catch. Finding the right balance to make things more fluid is crucial, but all hope is not lost just yet.

If Sanders cannot get it done this season, the chances of him getting the same role in 2027 are remote. The Panthers only have so much patience. They run a developmental staff under head coach Dave Canales, and they are lenient to a point. But it might not be much longer before the Texas product is deemed a lost cause.

That is the pressure Sanders is facing when the 2026 campaign begins.

The Panthers are looking to defend their NFC South championship, and they have almost no margin for error. Unless the tight end proves capable of coming through as a pass-catcher and evolving as a blocker, Canales and Morgan will find someone who can.

They are not giving up on Sanders by any stretch of the imagination. But after failing to hit the desired targets last time around, a massive effort is needed to get things trending in the right direction.

If he can, it'll only enhance Sanders' chances of sticking around as a long-term piece of the puzzle in Carolina.