Return of Panthers fan favorite brings much-needed clarity

The Carolina Panthers were a busy team this offseason, making key moves that would shape the current structure of the roster heading into training camp this summer. As organized training activities get underway, these new additions come into focus on the practice field for the first time in the league year.

General manager Dan Morgan has done excellent work to build a roster that seemed in disrepair only a couple of short years ago into one that is nearing consistent postseason contention after winning the NFC South this past season. While the two biggest signings in linebacker Devin Lloyd and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips are well-known at this point, others have flown under the radar.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was brought in to back up Bryce Young; Rasheed Walker is competing for the left tackle spot with first-round pick Monroe Freeling, and depth re-signings such as Isaiah Simmons and Nick Scott make the roster competitive across the board. However, it is the signing of a particular tight end who brings much-needed clarity.

Feleipe Franks return to the Carolina Panthers is welcomed by coaching staff

The Panthers added to their underwhelming tight end room and special teams units by re-signing Feleipe Franks this offseason, a fan-favorite from head coach Dave Canales' first season in Charlotte. Franks has bounced around from one section of Interstate 85 to the other between Carolina and the Atlanta Falcons, where he was a standout special teamer last season as well.

Special teams coordinator Tracy Smith was stoked at the return of Franks, whom he vied for in free agency. Franks was a key member for the Panthers unti when on the field and flashed at times at tight end, giving the offense a spark from time to time.

"He had a great season again last year as he had for us," Smith said. "So when the free agent list comes out, you try to get the best guys you can at every single position. My focus is on special teams contributors, of course. So when you're asking who do you want as a tight end, it's hard not to say Feleipe."

The praise around Franks from Smith likely means the Panthers could keep four tight ends on the roster this upcoming season. While there is a battle for who the top tight end in the room will be, the bottom of the depth chart will be the biggest key there, as they will have to contribute on special teams.

This summer, look for Franks to compete with James Mitchell for the final spot at tight end.