Panthers' playmaker reaches the point where promise no longer buys time

The Carolina Panthers thought tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was poised to take off last season. Injuries didn't help his cause, but the overall standard was nowhere near the level anticipated before the campaign.

All hope is not lost with Sanders. But he's now at the point where his promise no longer buys time.

The Panthers saw something in Sanders, ending his slide at No. 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Those in power thought he could finally be the answer to their pass-catching problems at the position, but aside from a few flashes of promise, the jury is still out.

It's now or never for Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders in Year 3

Even after such a disappointing 2025, the Panthers have not lost confidence in Sanders' capabilities. General manager Dan Morgan kept faith with his tight end options this offseason, which was surprising. Fans and experts were expecting a potential upgrade, but Carolina held firm.

Looking a little closer, it's easy to see why.

The Panthers are a developmental coaching staff under Dave Canales. They believe in their young players, and they don't give up on them at the first sign of struggle. Though risky, it's led to some encouraging progress over the last two years.

Their patience will only go so far. Sanders has to step things up in Year 3 of his professional career. He's not a rookie trying to find his way anymore. This is when more is demanded, and there is still an opening to cement the TE1 job with a strong summer.

Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans will also play important roles. Neither would be classed as prolific in the passing game by any stretch, so the Panthers may have no choice other than to rely heavily on Sanders once again. And if he can stay healthy, there is a lot to like about his athleticism and ability to get upfield quickly for opportunities after the catch.

If he can, that's going to give quarterback Bryce Young a different dynamic to depend upon.

The stakes couldn't be much higher for Sanders, and the margin for error is gone. If the former Texas star cannot make the desired progress in 2026, the Panthers won't be as lenient next time around. They will find someone who can.

Sanders will know what comes next if he cannot deliver. The Panthers are rising. Morgan believes they are close to entering legitimate contention. They cannot have any weak links, and if the tight end group becomes one, he won't hesitate to shake things up.

The talent has never been in question with Sanders. But at some point, that isn't enough.

That point has now arrived.