Panthers' most feared force gets slapped with another insulting reminder

Derrick Brown is a dominant figure. But the formidable Carolina Panthers defensive lineman continues to go completely under the radar compared to others.

That was further reflected in Brown's standing on the NFL's top 100 list, voted for by the players.

The Pro Bowler came in at No. 90. Getting on the list should be considered an achievement, and quarterback Bryce Young also landed on the ranking for the first time this year. However, considering his immense capabilities and proven production, this seemed incredibly low.

Derrick Brown still doesn't get the deserved recognition for Carolina Panthers' impact

Those in the trenches don't get the same hype or headlines as some other positions, most notably edge rusher, quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. But in terms of Brown's talent, he is arguably Carolina's best player right now. And there are very few (if any) defensive linemen Ejiro Evero would swap for the Auburn product.

Brown's power makes him an immovable object against the run. He can absorb double teams with ease, shaking off opposing offensive linemen with minimal fuss. He reads the game well, and his core strength sets him apart. There were also more flashes as a pass-rusher last season, as evidenced by his five sacks.

He is one of the most accomplished interior defensive linemen in the game, firmly in his prime and emerging as a leader. There are not 89 players in the NFL better than Brown; that much is painfully obvious.

It's all extra motivation for Brown. He was vocal about the Panthers' disrespect before 2025, which only stoked his fire. The tide is slowly turning in that regard, and he will be at the forefront of any more progress the team makes in the coming years.

The Panthers had a big decision to make at No. 7 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Debates were fierce around whether Carolina should take Brown or do-it-all Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Then-general manager Marty Hurney had a lot of faults, but he knew what a first-round pick looked like. And now, both are on the squad in any case.

It's hard to measure just how integral Brown is to the team's plans.

Brown is a franchise cornerstone in every sense of the term, and he's only going to get better with improved options on the edge and at linebacker. There are concerns on the front after Tershawn Wharton's neck injury, but the Panthers will always be in the fight with their talisman leading the charge.

Individual accolades have never been that important for Brown. He put the team above all else, which makes him such a revered figure in the locker room. Besides, when the Panthers get even more notoriety, the distinctions will take care of themselves.

Brown might still be overlooked to a certain extent, but that is not an opinion shared by anyone in the Carolinas.