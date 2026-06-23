4 Panthers players who are not getting nearly enough national respect

For much of the 2020s, the Carolina Panthers have been a laughing stock in the NFL. That was until the team hired general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales to lead the organization into a new era that has garnered results, including the team's first playoff appearance in eight years and the first division title in a decade.

Last season seemed to put some key players back on the map. This offseason has brought in big-ticket free agents who could change the Panthers defense's perplexity in 2026. Yet, there seems to be a lack of respect toward some of the team's top players nationally.

Let's look at five Panthers players who deserve more national respect across the board.

Carolina Panthers players who deserve more respect heading into 2026

Derrick Brown - DL

It is outrageous that Derrick Brown didn't make the Pro Bowl after a career year in which he finished with five sacks. He is unquestionably one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL heading into the 2026 season, and arguably the best player the Panthers have.

His on-field impact is incredible, overwhelming opposing interior blockers with sheer mass, power, and brute strength to win the point of attack and make consistent run-stopping plays. Brown will get better as he approaches his peak powers, which is a scary thought. The arrow is only pointing upwards for the seventh-year player from Auburn.

Devin Lloyd - LB

A second-team All-Pro last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Devin Lloyd joins the Panthers as the best linebacker they've had since Luke Kuechly retired. There is so much to like about the player, whether it's his ability to funnel downhill to the ball carrier with explosiveness and athleticism, the use of his downhill burst to be an effective pass rusher, or his discipline in pass coverage.

The Panthers' defense improved with Lloyd, and he'll help them become what many hope will be a top-10 unit this season.

Mike Jackson Sr. - CB

No cornerback had a better end-of-season run than Mike Jackson Sr. last year. The league-leader in pass breakups (19) and runner-up in team interceptions (4) became one of the better cornerbacks in football to end the campaign, with clutch performances against the Los Angeles Rams in their regular and postseason bouts.

Jackson enters a contract year and will want to make more noise this season, hoping to maintain his status and level of play. His off-coverage abilities, ball skills, and football intelligence have made him one of the better players on the roster entering 2026.

Damien Lewis - OL

Signed in 2024 to be a pillar of the Panthers' offensive line, Damien Lewis has done just that. Last season, the former Seattle Seahawks guard allowed just one sack and 17 pressures on 1,054 snaps, an elite campaign that has made him one of the best left guards in football.

Offensive linemen don't get enough appreciation. Lewis deserves his flowers.

The Panthers had many injuries on their offensive line with roughly a dozen combinations, but Lewis remained the constant. His stability and sound play in all phases have helped the offense in more ways than one. He should be recognized by the rest of the league for just how good he was last season.