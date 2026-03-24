Mike Jackson just sent Panthers strong contract message without saying a word

The Carolina Panthers' defensive resurgence last season wouldn't have happened without cornerback Mike Jackson Sr.'s breakout campaign. He was nothing short of phenomenal throughout, forming an elite boundary tandem with Jaycee Horn that proved immensely difficult for opposing offenses to overcome.

Jackson earned some All-Pro consideration for his efforts, which was well-deserved. But with one year remaining on his current deal, one could make a strong case for the cornerback outperforming his pay grade now.

This clearly isn't going unnoticed by Jackson, who just sent a strong contract message to general manager Dan Morgan without saying a word.

Carolina Panthers should expect a contract call from Athletes First on Mike Jackson Sr.'s behalf

The 2019 fifth-round pick out of Miami has joined Athletes First, an agency gaining a supreme reputation around the league for getting their players paid. David Mulugheta is one of the hottest agents anywhere in sports, and their client list is seemingly growing with every passing day.

Running back Rico Dowdle signed wth the same agency before his second trip to the free-agent market, where he signed a pretty decent two-year, $12.25 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers that the Panthers were never going to match. Jackson stands to make much more, which will likely be his last chance at generational wealth in his career.

Morgan knew he had a steal on his hands when he traded for Jackson. The Panthers needed cornerback help before the 2024 campaign when Dane Jackson sustained a hamstring injury. Carolina gave up seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett for the corner, which quickly became a heist of epic proportions.

Now, it's evident that Jackson wants to cash in on his success. The Panthers are walking a financial tightrope with only $58.21 million in projected available salary-cap space in 2027. Quarterback Bryce Young could be in line for an extension, further complicating matters.

According to Spotrac, Jackson is expected to command an annual salary of $13.4 million on a three-year, $40.21 million deal. This would rank No. 23 among all NFL cornerback contracts currently, which seems like a fair price point after his stellar efforts since joining the club.

Joining Athletes First might be a coincidence. It might also be a sign that Jackson wants to get something worked out early at some stage this offseason. He was a draft steal, and the two-year deal he signed last spring now looks like a bargain. Everyone connected to this situation knows it, but with the player now 29, it warrants a discussion among Carolina's power brokers about the next steps.

Time will tell, but this move from Jackson could potentially be significant in his quest for a pay rise sooner rather than later.