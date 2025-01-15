Panthers implement defensive trench regeneration in 2025 NFL mock draft

The Carolina Panthers might not be too far away from entering the Wild Card conversation. Dave Canales oversaw some notable improvements in his squad over the second half of 2024. That was immensely important after so many years of abject failure, but what comes next is crucial.

General manager Dan Morgan must recruit well in the coming months. The Panthers have stability and hope for the first time under David Tepper's ownership. This represents a crossroads offseason for the franchise — one they must navigate successfully in pursuit of progression.

While there is a need to surround quarterback Bryce Young with the weapons needed to excel in Year 3 of his professional career, the Panthers must focus their primary investments on defense.

They were historically bad in 2024. Their run defense was nothing short of abysmal. Keeping faith in coordinator Ejiro Evero was a contentious issue among the fanbase. Giving him more quality in the starting spots and bolstering depth is the only way to get a genuine evaluation of his 3-4 base scheme.

Carolina Panthers focus on defensive trenches in Dane Brugler's mock draft

This was a topic discussed by Dane Brugler from The Athletic in his latest two-round mock draft. The respected analyst placed fortifying the defensive trenches at the forefront of Carolina's plans. Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker was the pick at No. 8, followed by Texas' interior force Alfred Collins as their second choice.

"[Jalon] Walker played an off-ball linebacker role in Athens and spent most of his time dropping in coverage or defending the run. But with his length, power and explosive movements, he is at his best rushing the passer. A native of North Carolina, Walker has the talent and mentality that fit what the Panthers are trying to build. Georgia LB Jalon Walker didn't have a sack in the box score, but he lived in the Kentucky backfield (8 pressures)." Dane Brugler, The Athletic

The Panthers potentially lost the opportunity to select Abdul Carter or Mason Graham with a strong end to the campaign. Walker wouldn't be a bad consolation prize considering his size, athleticism, and projected scheme fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker in Evero's system.

Walker needs to add more moves to his pass-rushing repertoire. But his length and explosiveness make him a raw yet difficult proposition to overcome. He's versatile, boasts a sound football IQ, and can set the edge well against the run when called upon. That's a prerequisite for Evero's pass-rushers, as demonstrated by Carolina's decision to trade up for aging development project D.J. Johnson in 2023.

We'll know if the Panthers are serious this offseason if they add a true nose tackle. Shy Tuttle just isn't suited to the spot and often becomes a weak link. Collins represents an immediate upgrade — a space-hogging force at 6-foot-5 and around 330 pounds who can wreak havoc when firing on all cylinders.

Collins is a commanding force against the run. He holds his ground with exceptional core strength and has no trouble shifting the pile. But don't let the mass and power fool you — this is an outstanding athlete for a man his size with surprising closing speed.

If the Panthers walked out of the first two rounds with Walker and Collins, nobody would be happier than Evero. Much more is needed to get Carolina's defense up to par, but this wouldn't be a bad place to start by any stretch of the imagination.

