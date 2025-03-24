Panthers implored to avoid long-term Taylor Moton replacement in 2025 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers' offensive line went from an area of weakness to the team's biggest strength in 2024. But there could be a tricky predicament upcoming with one of the franchise's most dependable cornerstone pieces.

Taylor Moton is heading into the final year of his deal. The veteran right tackle is counting $31.34 million against the salary cap in 2025. Most fans thought the former second-round pick would be extended this offseason, but general manager Dan Morgan is letting things play out before deciding on further action.

Moton has been a beacon of dependability from the moment he was drafted in 2017. He's highly durable, leads by example, and provides elite-level production in all phases that often goes unnoticed by the mainstream media. After conceding just one sack and 14 total pressures in 2024, his importance to Carolina cannot be overstated.

Carolina Panthers urged to avoid drafting an offensive lineman in the first round

This is also a reason why Dalton Wasserman from Pro Football Focus urged the Panthers to avoid examining a potential long-term replacement for Moton with their first-round draft pick in 2025. Will Campbell was the prospect in question, with the analyst emphatically highlighting the need for Carolina to focus on defense or perhaps the wide receiver position.

"The only offensive player Carolina would likely consider here is Tetairoa McMillan. The more probable outcome is an addition to the defense, which was the lowest-graded unit in the NFL in 2024. An offensive tackle like Will Campbell would be unnecessary, given how much the Panthers have already invested in the position over the past two offseasons." Dalton Wasserman

This is an absolute no-brainer. Campbell is a good player and should be a solid pro. But another offensive tackle is way down the list of priorities all things considered.

Perhaps Morgan will find a development project to boost depth further down the pecking order. The Panthers have nine selections as it stands, which could increase depending on whether they trade down at any stage. But this should not be with their first-round pick.

Moton is a stud and has plenty of good football left. The Panthers might be reluctant to give him a bumper new deal right now, but it's a fluid situation that could change quickly.

The Western Michigan product will be 31 years old soon, which is probably why the Panthers are adopting a wait-and-see approach. Despite this reported stance, Moton's high-caliber performance levels and locker-room influence make him a prime extension candidate in-season if the same trend continues.

If there's a drastic drop-off in performance levels, things become more complicated. But that can be addressed in 2026 if the worst-case scenario becomes reality.

The chances of that are slim. Every player has a sell-by date, but Moton has proven time and time again how vital he is to Carolina's offensive plans. Had the Panthers achieved more team success throughout his career, he'd already be a Pro Bowler.

This doesn't detract from Campbell's potential in the pros. He's the best offensive tackle emerging from the college ranks this year and will be among the first to hear their names called. Even so, it would be a bombshell of epic proportions if the Panthers showed any legitimate interest.

