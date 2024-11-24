Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 12 game against KC Chiefs
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are healthier than at any stage during the 2024 campaign so far. They are still without influential long-term absentees such as Derrick Brown, Shaq Thompson, and Austin Corbett, but head coach Dave Canales must be thrilled with the team's better luck on the injury front.
Jonathon Brooks' long-awaited debut in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs is a source of great excitement among the fanbase. Canales revealed that he doesn't plan on putting the second-round rookie running back on a pitch count, although it would be surprising to see him accumulate a hefty workload thanks to the presence of Chuba Hubbard and the fact he's been out for a year with a torn ACL.
Another welcome boost comes in the form of wide receiver Adam Thielen. The veteran pass-catcher hasn't been seen since tearing his hamstring on a touchdown pass in Week 3. After a positive week of practice, Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network stated he was good to go.
It's not good news for everybody.
Running back Miles Sanders was placed on injured reserve this week and probably won't play again this season. Looking at Brooks' return and the Panthers handing Hubbard a richly deserved four-year extension, the former Penn State standout looks like a potential salary-cap cut candidate in the offseason with around $5 million in savings attached.
No fewer than eight players were listed as questionable for the Panthers. That's mildly concerning, but Canales seemed confident that most would feature in their quest to cause one of the season's biggest upsets versus the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.
The Chiefs have several key offensive playmakers on the shelf long-term. This game also came too soon for running back Isiah Pacheco, who wasn't risked after being a limited participant in practice this week.
Who else is missing out? Let's take a look at the inactive players list for both teams this afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers inactive players list for Week 12
- WR Jalen Coker
- S Jammie Robinson
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- OLB Thomas Incoom
- OLB DJ Johnson
- OL Jarrett Kingston
- DT Jaden Crumedy
Via the Panthers website.
KC Chiefs inactive players list for Week 12
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT Ethan Driskell
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- DE Cameron Thomas