Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 18 game against Falcons

The Carolina Panthers are battered and bruised heading into their final regular-season game at the Atlanta Falcons. That makes things more difficult for head coach Dave Canales, but it's nothing he isn't familiar with looking at how things have gone throughout the campaign.

Carolina's health issues across the roster began almost immediately when Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson were lost to season-ending injuries over the first fortnight. The Panthers haven't had a full-strength squad at any stage, which wasn't exactly ideal for Canales as he looked to turn the tide.

This weekend's clash represents one last opportunity for the Panthers to gain momentum. They'll have to do it without some influential figures once again, so nothing but maximum effort will do before an important offseason begins.

Stud cornerback Jaycee Horn, who recently earned his first-ever Pro Bowl distinction, has been ruled out for the second straight game. The same goes for linebacker Josey Jewell after he failed to come through the NFL's concussion protocol in time for the contest.

Rotational edge rusher D.J. Johnson is unavailable after being involved in a car accident. Several others including Taylor Moton, Robert Hunt, and Xavier Legette are listed as questionable for the clash.

There was one positive development amid the doom and gloom. Veteran running back Miles Sanders made his return to practice this week. After coming through this hurdle unscathed, the Panthers officially activated him onto the 53-man roster on Saturday.

This is a big boost considering the Panthers are without Chuba Hubbard and second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks. How much Sanders can handle remains to be seen considering the former Penn State standout's been missing since Week 10, but this is an unexpected audition for another season in Carolina or an opportunity elsewhere if general manager Dan Morgan makes him surplus to requirements.

Let's see who else is missing for both teams at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Full list of inactive Carolina Panthers players in Week 18

CB Jaycee Horn

WR Deven Thompkins

QB Jack Plummer (third quarterback)

WR Velus Jones Jr.

S Lonnie Johnson

LB Josey Jewell

OL Robert Hunt

Per the Panthers website.

Full list of inactive Atlanta Falcons players in Week 18

CB Kevin King

LB JD Bertrand

DL Brandon Dorlus

OL Elijah Wilkinson

OT Brandon Parker

WR Darnell Mooney

Per the Falcons website.

