Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 10 game against NY Giants
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have endured some horrendous luck on the injury front this season. It's not been the primary catalyst behind their downfall en route to a 2-7 record through nine weeks, but it's not exactly helped matters either.
Head coach Dave Canales is slowly starting to see some prominent names returning to the lineup. Experienced safety Jordan Fuller is off the injured reserve list and is looking to contribute in some capacity. Veteran free-agent signing D.J. Wonnum is also nearing full fitness to bolster their depleted edge rushing options and make his long-awaited debut.
It wasn't good news for everybody leading into Carolina's international game against the New York Giants at the Allianz Arena in Germany. Backup safety Jammie Robinson, who was listed as questionable, has returned to the United States of America due to a personal issue and will miss the clash.
Those in power also determined that this contest came too soon for second-round running back Jonathon Brooks. Although that was a source of disappointment among the fanbase, it matches Carolina's ultra-cautious approach with the dynamic backfield weapon since he joined the organization earlier this year.
The former Texas star is on the active roster and stated he was ready for any workload the coaching staff had in mind. Canales opted to err on the side of caution, so expect to see the No. 46 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft when the Panthers return from their bye week against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium.
Ikem Ekwonu was another ruled out. It's the second-straight game without the left tackle, leaving Brady Christensen manning blindside responsibilities and Cade Mays operating at the center position. They coped well last week versus the New Orleans Saints. Doing the same versus a vaunted Giants' defensive front featuring Dexter Lawrence II and former Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns is another challenge entirely.
Full inactive list for the Carolina Panthers in Week 10
- RB Jonathon Broooks
- S Jammie Robinson
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- DE Charles Harris
- T Ikem Ekwonu
- TE Tommy Tremble
- DT Jaden Crumedy
Per Joe Person from The Athletic.
Full inactive list for the New York Giants in Week 10
- S Jason Pinnock
- ILB Darius Muasau
- G Jake Kubas
- WR Darius Slayton
- WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
- DL Jordon Riley
- QB (3rd) Tommy DeVito
Per Dan Salomone from Giants.com.