Panthers inching closer to move that would demoralize high-end draft pick

Dan Morgan adopted a business-first mentality upon taking the general manager position. Considering the mess he inherited — albeit partially after being around previously as Scott Fitterer's right-hand man — taking feelings out of the equation was the best possible route to future prosperity.

One NFL analyst believes Morgan's ruthless approach could potentially bring an abrupt end to a high-end draft pick who's endured a luckless start to his professional career.

The Carolina Panthers had some moves to make at the running back position this offseason. They tied down Chuba Hubbard during the 2024 campaign with a four-year extension, which is nothing more than the player deserved after his perseverance saw him become a franchise cornerstone piece. Miles Sanders didn't fare nearly as well, which came with his inevitable release with one year remaining on his contract.

Most expected the Panthers to go with another college running back. Morgan had different ideas, signing Rico Dowdle to a one-year deal in free agency after the player's contract demands came down. This gives Carolina a potentially prolific one-two backfield punch, which will make things easier for quarterback Bryce Young behind an exceptional offensive line.

Raheem Blackshear re-signed, but that shouldn't prevent the Panthers from taking another running back from a deep draft class, preferably with pass-catching expertise. If Morgan believes it's the right thing to do, he won't hesitate.

Jonathon Brooks' future becomes increasingly uncertain if Carolina Panthers draft another RB

David Latham from Last Word on Sports believes this could have potentially serious repercussions for Jonathon Brooks, who's expected to miss all of 2025 with a torn ACL. The analyst thought Carolina entertaining the notion of drafting a running back hints that they're not entirely convinced by the former second-round pick's long-term outlook, even though that hasn't been said publicly.

"2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is not Carolina’s starting running back. However, instead of sending him to the bench, a highly-drafted rookie could effectively end his career. Following his second ACL tear in as many seasons, Carolina spent big to retain running back Chuba Hubbard and signed veteran Rico Dowdle after another 1,000-yard season. With reports that the Panthers are interested in drafting another running back, perhaps the team believes Brooks will never find his pre-injury form." David Latham

Brooks was a big investment by the Panthers. They traded up for the Texas graduate at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft in the hope he'd become a legitimate three-down presence. They did this knowing he faced a significant rehabilitation period after tearing his ACL with the Longhorns.

It was a long road back for Brooks. The Panthers brought him along gradually, but disaster struck when he went down with a non-contact injury on his first carry versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Another ACL tear on the same knee was confirmed soon after.

The Panthers are giving Brooks all the time he needs to get right. They also don't have time to wait around with expectations rising entering Year 2 under head coach Dave Canales.

Dowdle only signed a short-term deal. This indicates he could be a contingency plan until Brooks returns in 2026, but an outstanding contribution could see another new deal come his way. Hubbard is the mainstay, and drafting another running back represents a longer-term investment.

It's way too early to give up on Brooks just yet. But the Panthers have formed contingency plans in case things don't get any better on the health front.

That's the smart way to build.

