Panthers insider drops surprising name to watch at No. 19 as momentum surges

Depending on who you believe, the Carolina Panthers are seriously considering taking another wide receiver in the first round. This would be the third straight year for general manager Dan Morgan if he pulls the trigger.

Contentious, but he will not hesitate if he has a wideout atop his board after the Panthers go on the clock at No. 19 overall.

According to one respected team insider, there is one name worth keeping a close eye on. One that hasn't been discussed as much as the rest, but it is immensely intriguing at this late stage of the process.

Carolina Panthers insider tells fans to keep an eye on Omar Cooper Jr. at No. 19

Joe Person of The Athletic thought Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was a name to keep an eye on if Oregon standout Dillon Thieneman is off the board. He's a slot specialist with far better hands than KC Concepcion — another popular name among fans who will be in the discussion.

"Fernando Mendoza’s favorite target (69-937-13 TDs) during the Hoosiers’ national championship season, [Omar] Cooper [Jr.] has more dependable hands than [KC] Concepcion. Keep an eye on Cooper at 19 if [Dillon] Thieneman is off the board."

This is interesting. Cooper saw his stock soar during the 2025 campaign, playing a significant role in helping the Hoosiers go on their dominant run to the college football national championship. He knows how to get open, can make plays after the catch, and brings a relentless mindset that fits in well with the culture head coach Dave Canales is building.

The Panthers would be wise to get another weapon for quarterback Bryce Young. Carolina has a dynamic tandem in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Cooker, but questions remain about the rest.

Xavier Legette is entering a make-or-break year. Jimmy Horn Jr. went through some rookie growing pains. Brycen Tremayne has upside and special teams value. David Moore is the veteran, but asking him to take on significant responsibilities is risky.

More is needed. Cooper would bring it, allowing Coker to spend more time on the outside. This is where he thrived down the stretch and into the playoffs, but nothing is off the table with the No. 19 pick.

Some believe it'll be a defender. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq would be a dream, but he may not be around. Someone like Thieneman or an offensive lineman will be under the microscope. The possibilities are endless, which stems from Morgan's methodical roster building over two years and aggressive moves this offseason.

And if the pick is Cooper, that would give Young another piece of firepower to take the next step.