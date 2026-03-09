Panthers insider hints at linebacker twist that could electrify Dan Morgan’s plan

The Carolina Panthers are planning to attack the linebacker position this offseason. Devin Lloyd remains the hot name being strongly connected to the franchise, but don't be surprised if general manager Dan Morgan brings more than one second-level presence into the fold.

And one team insider highlighted a potential fit worth further examination.

Morgan made no secret of his plans. He's extremely driven, with a strong conviction to fix key areas with proven veteran performers throughout his tenure so far. Carolina is on the cusp of something special after winning the NFC South. The front office leader will do whatever is necessary to keep this momentum going.

Carolina Panthers insider highlights free-agent Tremaine Edmunds as a player to watch

ESPN's David Newton thought keeping an eye on developments with Tremaine Edmunds is worthwhile. The linebacker was recently released by the Chicago Bears when no willing trade suitor came forward. His connection to the region and previous relationship with Morgan led the insider to suggest this could be a risk worth taking from Carolina's perspective.

"Keep an eye on former Bears ILB Tremaine Edmunds as a possibility for the Panthers. He's an outstanding cover linebacker that would fill a huge need. He spends part of the offseason living in Charlotte -- where he was spotted Friday night at a restaurant -- so a natural fit."

Edmunds has been a highly productive player throughout his career. Morgan held an influential position within the Buffalo Bills' front office when they drafted the Virginia Tech product at No. 16 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's gone over 100 tackles in every season since, so there could be some merit to bringing him on board if the money works for all parties.

If the Panthers could acquire both Edmunds and Lloyd, that would completely change everything. Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace were the starting linebackers last season. They were solid enough, but neither moved the needle. These possible acquisitions represent the biggest upgrade imaginable.

The time for half-measures is over. Morgan knows this is the time to be bold to get Carolina over the hump. Signing Edmunds should be on his shortlist. If he can somehow acquire Lloyd for good measure, the Panthers' defense could be an immensely difficult proposition to overcome.

Edmunds won't be short of offers. He's got some flaws, especially in coverage, but he's experienced with plenty of good football left in the tank. And for the first time in years, the Panthers are an attractive destination.

Fans are expectant. Morgan must deliver.