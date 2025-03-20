Panthers insider raises intrigue over Dan Morgan accepting potential draft gift

Dan Morgan worked hard to fortify his defense over the early stages of free agency. One team insider doesn't think this should prevent the Carolina Panthers from taking the best defensive lineman emerging from the college ranks in 2025.

Morgan knew that fixing the trenches was crucial. The Panthers were woefully inept at stopping the run or generating pressure consistently. They gave up more than 3,000 rushing yards (179.8 per game) and conceded the most single-season points in NFL history. It didn't matter about the standard of opposition, Ejiro Evero's unit couldn't stop anybody and paid a heavy price.

Carolina set its stall out early in free agency. They tried to land Milton Williams but were undone by a bigger offer from the New England Patriots. Heavy investments were made in Tershawn Wharton and nose tackle Bobby Brown III. With Derrick Brown returning from injury coupled with A'Shawn Robinson and Shy Tuttle sticking around, Evero's 3-4 front looks a lot stronger.

Carolina Panthers insider believes Dan Morgan could still draft Mason Graham in 2025

This was a sentiment echoed by Joe Person from The Athletic. The respected beat writer didn't believe the Panthers had a great need to bolster the defensive front during the draft — not early on, at least. Even so, the insider believes Morgan would have a hard time passing up Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham if he somehow slipped through the cracks to No. 8 overall.

"[Dan] Morgan tried to give the defensive line the same treatment the O-line received last year, except the New England Patriots had more cap space and weren’t going to be denied on Milton Williams. But by getting [Shy] Tuttle to agree to a pay cut and adding both an interior pass rusher (Wharton) and run-stuffer (Brown) in free agency, Morgan tried to make up for missing out on Williams. That said, I still don’t see how Morgan could pass on Mason Graham if the Michigan defensive lineman fell to No. 8." Joe Person

Graham could be the best player in this draft class when it's all said and done. The Panthers might have improved along their front, but no team can ever have enough quality difference-makers in the trenches. One only has to look at the Philadelphia Eagles to see that.

The newly crowned Super Bowl champions never settle. They are always looking for ways to boost both the offensive and defensive lines. It's been the catalyst behind their success and came to the fore during a dominant triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Person isn't alone with this thought. Daniel Jeremiah from the NFL Network had the Panthers taking Graham in his latest mock draft. The analyst believes missing out on Williams could lead Carolina in this direction despite the additions of Wharton and Brown. It's unlikely he will make it that far, but it represents a possible gift from the football gods nonetheless.

Graham has the potential to be a cornerstone piece for the next decade. The Panthers cannot say that about anyone else aside from Derrick Brown. Pairing them together with veterans on the rotation capable of picking up the slack instantly transforms this area of the field.

The Panthers need help at edge rusher, linebacker, and wide receiver. But if Graham is available when Carolina goes on the clock, a serious conversation must be had.

Just draft good football players and worry about the rest later. After all, it's worked for the Eagles.

