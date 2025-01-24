Panthers insider reveals determining factor behind potential Andy Dalton deal

Bryce Young cemented his status as the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback in 2025. Having as much stability as possible around the signal-caller is essential next season — something he's not experienced throughout his rollercoaster NFL journey to date.

Adding to the weapons around Young is important. But with the head coach and general manager getting some much-needed time to turn the Panthers around, there is calm across the organization where once there was nothing but chaos under team owner David Tepper. That's also left the former Alabama star bullish about the team's aspirations in 2025.

Keeping this continuity in the quarterback room is also something the Panthers might consider. Veteran backup Andy Dalton is out of contract this offseason. His future is hanging in the balance, but the three-time Pro Bowler's strong relationship with Young provided mentorship and support at a pivotal time for the Heisman Trophy winner.

Andy Dalton could get another deal with the Carolina Panthers in 2025

Joe Person from The Athletic discussed Dalton's future in greater detail. The Panthers insider outlined one determining factor behind any looming contract extension. This centers on whether those in power want to go younger behind their No. 1 option or not.

"[Andy] Dalton has seen a lot over his 14 NFL seasons. And yet he’d never been through anything like 2024 when he replaced a struggling Bryce Young in Week 3 and held the starting job for five weeks — only to lose it when he sprained his thumb in a two-car accident in south Charlotte on an October off day. The 37-year-old Dalton has been a valuable mentor to Young and has said he’d like to stay in Charlotte in that role. Canales respects Dalton’s professionalism and approach. So unless the organization wants to go younger behind Young, Dalton could be back." Joe Person, The Athletic

That notion couldn't be completely dismissed. At the same time, if Dalton wants to stick around as Young's understudy and continue to provide him with the help needed in a crossroads Year 3 of his professional career, there's plenty of merit attached.

Dalton seems to have accepted his fate as a backup. He'd relish the chance to start again and feels like he could be an asset. However, those around the league — and now in Carolina — hold a different opinion. Even so, he's played an important role behind the scenes in Young's incredible resurgence.

Hopefully, some common ground will be reached. There's already a developed connection with Young. It's familiar and both know how each other likes to operate. Starting over with another No. 2 means relationships have to be built all over again.

If Dalton wants to stay, the Panthers should oblige if the money works for all parties. He knows how to deploy head coach Dave Canales' offensive scheme if the worst happens. More importantly, this keeps the core people around Young intact for another season at least.

That far outweighs any negatives about retaining Dalton. The NFL is a business, of course, but the emotional attachment between Young and the former second-round pick out of TCU will no doubt hold weight when discussing his future.

Whether that's enough to get a new contract remains to be seen.

