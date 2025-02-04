Carolina Panthers insider touts surprising first-round option at No. 8 overall

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers need defensive reinforcements during the 2025 offseason. This bears more significance in the trenches, where Ejiro Evero's unit lacked legitimate starting-caliber quality or sufficient depth to be competitive.

Fortunately for general manager Dan Morgan, he can solve this need during the draft.

This is projected to be an exceptionally deep draft class for defensive linemen and edge rushers. There are some blue-chip prospects atop the order. It could be a bonanza on Day 2. Diamonds in the rough are expected to be plentiful in the later rounds.

Morgan has nine draft selections at his disposal, so it's not a bad spot to be in. Finding the right prospects will make a huge difference regarding the timeline of Carolina's long-term project back into contention.

It's a waiting game of sorts for the Panthers at No. 8 overall. A strong end to the campaign gave everyone a lift, but it saw them drop down the pecking order thanks to the unusually large number of woeful franchises this season. Operating with calm and conviction is critical.

Carolina Panthers insider tips Derrick Harmon to enter draft discussion at No. 8

Joe Person of The Athletic examined potential targets for the Panthers. He touted a dark-horse contender for the No. 8 overall selection, with Oregon's interior defensive lineman Derrick Harmon tipped to enter the conversation if Michigan's Mason Graham is off the board as anticipated.

"According to [Dane] Brugler, no FBS interior lineman created more pressures than Harmon in 2024. In his first season after transferring from Michigan State, the 6-5, 310-pound [Derrick] Harmon filled up the stat sheet with 45 tackles, 10 1/2 tackles for loss, five sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups." Joe Person

Harmon is a bruising athlete with an NFL-ready frame. He looks like a good scheme fit for Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme and a potential long-term partner for Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown.

The former three-star high school recruit boasts violent hands and impressive lateral agility. Harmon flashes outstanding capabilities in pass-rushing scenarios and has enough core strength to be impactful against the run. His height and arm length allow the player to create leverage in all situations, which represents a solid foundation from which to build.

There are flaws. Harmon's tackling technique lets him down on occasion. He'll need more than his dominant bull rush to get the better of NFL-caliber offensive linemen consistently. Finding ways to counteract double teams more effectively is only going to help his cause.

This looks like a reach in the top 10. Most analysts have Harmon in the lower end of the first round. Couple this with how deep the draft class is at the position, Morgan cannot take unnecessary risks unless there is 100 percent conviction attached.

If the Panthers trade down for additional capital, it's a different story. For now, it would be a jaw-dropping development if Harmon became Carolina's choice at No. 8.

Nothing can or should be completely dismissed. But make no mistake, Morgan cannot afford to get this pick wrong with an opportunity to progress staring Carolina in the face next season.

