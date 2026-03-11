Panthers' Jaelan Phillips move already aging like fine wine after Maxx Crosby chaos

The Carolina Panthers caused a significant uproar by splashing the cash on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. After a stunning development that shook the NFL to its foundations, general manager Dan Morgan's decision looks even better.

It looked as if the Baltimore Ravens had pushed all their chips into the middle by trading for five-time Pro Bowl edge defender Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders. They had to give up two first-round picks as part of the blockbuster transaction, but it represented a major statement of intent as the AFC North club embarks on a new era under new head coach Jesse Minter.

Then, everything changed.

Carolina Panthers can sit back and watch Maxx Crosby chaos unfold with edge plans secure

The Raiders confirmed that Baltimore had pulled out of the trade at the 11th hour. Crosby had reportedly failed a physical, but most teams around the league expected him to miss some time this offseason after undergoing knee surgery. And his surgeon doesn't believe there will be any lingering effects.

Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache. Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons. — CJ LaBoy (@CJLaBoy) March 11, 2026

It's an unprecedented change of heart for a legitimate superstar player, and it'll probably make other franchises think twice about doing business with the Ravens moving forward.

With no transactions set to become official until the start of the new league year later today (Wednesday), the ripple effect could be astonishing. Teams have already been calling the Raiders about what it might take to acquire Crosby. Las Vegas may not get two first-rounders now, but they also need to get his contract off the books after being highly aggressive in free agency.

For the Panthers? They can sit back and watch the chaos unfold.

They have their primary pass-rusher. Phillips has reportedly agreed to terms with a four-year, $120 million deal with $80 million guaranteed. He's precisely what the franchise is looking for, with vast experience working within the scheme Ejiro Evero runs. Excitement is high, and the addition of linebacker Devin Lloyd from the Jacksonville Jaguars is also going to help greatly.

Morgan wanted to get these two critical positions resolved quickly. He promised decisive action, and he delivered accordingly. The Panthers got better overnight, avoiding any drama that may be taking place around the NFL after the Ravens got cold feet about making their massive commitment to Crosby.

The Ravens have never given up a first-round pick via trade. That trend now continues in the most dramatic fashion, and the edge-rushing arms race around the league has reached another level entirely.

There are no such concerns in Carolina. Fans can thank Morgan for that.