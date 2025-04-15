Panthers left with obvious draft decision after major NFC South shake-up

Dan Morgan is keeping all options on the table entering the 2025 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers are in a better position than most with nine picks at their disposal, but that doesn't mean the general manager isn't looking for more.

One recent revelation within the NFC South brought the prospect of trading back firmly under the microscope. A respected Panthers insider confirmed this belief by stating that Morgan is willing to entertain offers.

Carolina Panthers reportedly open to trading back from No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft

Joe Person from The Athletic proclaimed that the Panthers could be open for business at No. 8 overall. Getting the right offer is key, but Derek Carr's shoulder issue could see another team jump the queue for their signal-caller of choice if the New Orleans Saints are now in the market for a college quarterback.

"[Derek] Carr’s status could directly impact the Panthers’ pick at No. 8, one spot ahead of where the Saints sit in the draft. First, any other team targeting Sanders (or another quarterback) could look to move in front of the Saints by trading with the Panthers, who are open to the idea of moving back depending on what happens in front of them in the draft, according to league sources. If the Saints or another quarterback-inspired team leapfrogs the Panthers by moving into the top 7 for a QB, that would make another highly rated prospect available to the Panthers at No. 8. Given that the Panthers are in the midst of a rebuild, general manager Dan Morgan seemingly would value picks more than players in a trade-back scenario." Joe Person

The Saints are betting favorites to draft Colorado signal-caller Shedeur Sanders at No. 9. That's one pick behind the Panthers, so Morgan could engineer a trade down to prevent Carolina's fierce division rival from potentially solving their riddle under center.

This adds another exciting dynamic to Carolina's draft night. Morgan will have a plan in place for every situation that could present itself. He leaves nothing to chance and acts with conviction within a more collaborative front-office approach. If he feels like moving back for additional assets is the right thing to do, the front-office leader won't hesitate.

If that hurts the Saints, the better Carolina's chances will be.

Both teams finished 5-12 last season. Unlike the Saints, the Panthers emerged from the campaign with credit and stability. That wasn't the case in New Orleans after they fired head coach Dennis Allen and let some influential figures depart to ease the team's salary-cap burden.

Carr's situation is developing. It's a shoulder injury, but the severity hasn't been disclosed until further tests reveal more.

The former Fresno State standout could miss the early part of the campaign. He could also be out for the entire season. With only Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Ben DiNucci under contract, it's not hard to see why they are being strongly linked with a college quarterback.

The Panthers will react to what's going on in front of them. Morgan and Brandt Tilis will be working the phones both before and during their time on the clock. But if there is genuine conviction in one prospect available, there's a good chance they resist the temptation to trade down.

It'll be fascinating to see how things play out.

