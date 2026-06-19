Panthers letdown has already proved he won't go down without a fight

Speculation around Xavier Legette's future was rampant earlier in the offseason. The wide receiver's status looked precarious after the Carolina Panthers raised competition in the room, with some in the media still proclaiming he should be a trade candidate before the new campaign.

However, early offseason workouts have shown that Legette is not going down without a fight.

There has been a different mentality from Legette so far. The Panthers saw it immediately, stemming from his hard work over the offseason and improved conditioning. He's dropped some weight to get more explosive, and it's paying off handsomely.

Xavier Legette is giving Carolina Panthers all the right signs before make-or-break year

Just when it seemed as if all hope might be lost for Legette, he's changed perceptions. Strong performances throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp were precisely what Dave Canales wanted to see. The head coach never lost faith in the 2024 first-round pick, and he's working hard to repay it.

While the Panthers have a potentially prolific 1-2 wideout tandem in Tetairoa McMillan and the recently extended Jalen Coker, the South Carolina product is striving to ensure he doesn't get left behind. What happens in the regular season will be much more telling, but Carolina will give him a shot to silence the doubters.

If it doesn't work out, the Panthers could possibly explore trade opportunities before the 2026 deadline. But if Legette finally puts everything together, he's got the scope to be a massive asset for quarterback Bryce Young to lean on.

This is encouraging. It would have been easy for Legette to go into his shell and accept his fate. Instead, he's fighting back, and his confidence is gradually increasing along the way.

Legette might never be a legitimate WR1 or even WR2. But thanks to the emergence of McMillan and Coker, they no longer need him to be.

If new play-caller Brad Idzik can scheme up ways for Legette to exploit mismatches and maximize his ability after the catch, he could be a useful third option. The Panthers now have rookie third-rounder Chris Brazzell II as a deep-ball threat, which should open up space over the middle. That's where the No. 32 pick in 2024 can excel.

Fans are taking Legette's growth with cautious optimism. Standing out in shorts without pads hasn't been difficult for him over the last three years. Finding the consistency required when things get tougher has been much more challenging. But at least he is laying the groundwork to change this narrative.

And don't be surprised if this is the year when Legette begins to impose himself.