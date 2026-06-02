Xavier Legette handed more fuel to silence doubters before Panthers crossroads

Xavier Legette remains the subject of intense media speculation. There is nothing the Carolina Panthers' wide receiver can do about that, but he can shift the narrative.

And one NFL analyst added his name to the growing list of those who believe the Panthers could cut their losses with Legette.

It's not been the best start to Legette's professional career. The Panthers placed high expectations on his shoulders by trading up for the wideout at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The returns weren't immediate, and Carolina was in no position to wait around.

Xavier Legette is the only one who can change his Carolina Panthers' narrative

Tetairoa McMillan was the No. 8 pick in 2025 and instantly became the top dog. Jalen Coker is a viable WR2 after making considerable strides last season. The Panthers also spent a third-round selection on Chris Brazzell II, who has the size and speed to bring a different dynamic to the offense.

Where that leaves Legette remains to be seen. Head coach Dave Canales is not giving up on him yet, but if he drops to WR4 on the depth chart, Moe Moton of The Bleacher Report thought that might be a good time for general manager Dan Morgan to explore offers.

"In two years, Xavier Legette could fall to wide receiver No. 4 on the Carolina Panthers depth chart. In a low-volume passing attack, Legette is unlikely to see significant growth behind McMillan.

"The Panthers may be able to find a trade partner for Legette because of the wideout's draft pedigree, though the compensation won't be much because the wideout has fallen short of expectations, hauling in 84 receptions for 860 yards and seven touchdowns."

As Moton mentioned, the Panthers wouldn't get much back in terms of compensation for Legette. He's not done enough to warrant anything more than a late-round draft selection, but someone would probably be willing to see if his pre-draft upside could finally be fulfilled.

That's also why the Panthers will probably resist the temptation until Legette goes past the point of no return. Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are looking to rebuild his confidence and scheme to make him more effective. With plenty of other weapons in Carolina's offense to take away attention, there may be space to do damage.

The former South Carolina standout would have liked to make a bigger impression early on, but it wasn't to be. Looking back with regret isn't going to do him any favors, so focusing on what comes next is crucial. The microscope is burning brightly, but he's displaying the correct resolve to give himself a fighting chance.

It's now or never for Legette. He must deliver.